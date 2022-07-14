G Flip celebrates non-binary identity with powerful new single

G Flip has released a powerful new single in commemoration of International Non-Binary People’s Day.

Their latest single, Waste of Space was released alongside a powerful essay by the signer/songwriter.

“I wasn’t sure if I would ever release this song,” G Flip wrote.

“[but] I know that if I had this song as a kid, it would have changed my entire life”.

They said that after their gender-identity became public knowledge, they had been “flooded” with messages and questions about being non-binary.

“There have been many positive messages including from parents reaching out and asking on how to best support their non-binary children, as well as messages from people who just want to understand what being non-binary is and means,” they wrote

“But there have also been a lot of hateful messages about my gender identity and people even telling me that I’m not non-binary.

“Even though I wasn’t sure if I’d ever release this song, the more I thought about it, I realised how much the world needs this song.”

‘Like a gender smoothie’, says G Flip

G Flip came out as non-binary in 2021 in an Instagram post and uses they/them pronouns.

“I’m non-binary mother f*ckers!”, they wrote in a post that featured a series of childhood snaps.

“Big props to those who have been educating and advocating for the ENBY community the last few years. Looking into what it means to be non-binary had me realise that that’s who I’ve been my entire life.

“I’m still the exact same person, non-binary is just the best way to explain who I am and how I’ve always felt, like a gender smoothie.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube