G Flip and Chrishell Stause win Halloween with Troye costume

G Flip and Chrishell Stause have won Halloween with their Troye Sivan and Ross Lynch Halloween couple costume.

Aussie singer G Flip and their wife Chrishell Stause have dressed up as Troye Sivan in drag and shirtless Ross Lynch from the “One of Your Girls” music video for Halloween. The music video has become one of the most “biconic” pop culture moments of 2023 and the pair have recreated it perfectly.

A velvet leotard and latex abs

G Flip wears Sivan’s feminine black velvet leotard, contrasting to their usual grungy style. Stause sports a pair of ripped blue jeans, a short wig and what looks to be a latex chest shirt that accurately matches Lynch’s abs. On her instagram story she showed just how difficult it was to put that shirt on, with three people assisting to pull it on.

Fans were freaking out about the couples’ costumes, with one commenting, “Ya’ll win halloween again I don’t make the rules.” A second commented, “The TAPE, the CHEST, the POSES. I died and you brought me back to life.”

However, amongst all the praise were a few bigot commenters who claimed to be horrified by the costume choice. It seems they are offended that Stause dressed as a man. A few people declared they would be unfollowing Stause, which did not phase her at all.

“Do you guys actually THINK I want homophobic people to follow me??” she wrote.

“No need to announce your departure – but knock yourselves out I guess. I am excited about this becoming a smaller but friendlier area. Let’s all have an IG party after they leave.”

G Flip and Chrishell Stause tied the knot in May. The couple actually met on Halloween in 2021. Last year they pleased fans dressing up as each other for Halloween. Stause dressed in G Flip’s signature grunge getup, meanwhile G Flip strutted in heels and a tight dress.

