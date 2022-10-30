G Flip and Chrishell Stause dressed as each other for Halloween

Australian musician G Flip and their girlfriend Chrishell Stause have dressed up as each other for Halloween and the photos will make you do a double take.

The couple joined other frocked-up celebrities as they shared their own Halloween photos of their respective looks on Instagram after a Saturday night party. It’s a year after the pair first met on Halloween in 2021.

Chrishell wore one of her partner’s signature looks: a pair of baggy denim shorts with Calvin Klein underwear visible, as well as a tight white singlet and cap.

Melbourne-born drummer G Flip, who is non-binary, also slipped on one of their girlfriend’s pink dresses, with a Valentino handbag and a pair of high heels.

In more photos, the couple strut down a supermarket aisle swapping their looks and recreating a promo shot (above) from G Flip’s music video for Get Me Outta Here.

G Flip, who’s non-binary, is dating Stause, who’s known for Netflix’s Selling Sunset, a reality series following Los Angeles-based real estate agents.

The couple went public with their relationship in May.

G Flip told People earlier this year they and Chrishell first met each other on Halloween 2021.

“We were both with our ex-partners then,” they explained.

“And then, we obviously separated from our partners, and we just started talking and stuff.

“We just found a lot of similarities, even though people would think we are from like different corners of the world.

“We find ourselves so similar sometimes. I’m very fortunate to have her in my life. We both feel like we’ll be in each other’s life forever.

“We have like a very strong connection that you don’t find every day.”

