FYI, Orlando Bloom is showing off his rig in a Port Douglas gym

Actor Orlando Bloom has given us all a good look at his rig during a gym workout as he shoots a movie in Port Douglas, Far North Queensland.

The actor is in Queensland at the moment filming new comedy film Wizards! starring comedian Pete Davidson and directed by Aussie director David Michôd.

This week Bloom took to Instagram to share the videos from a training session at the private gym.

“I broke my back when I was 19 and they said I’d never walk again,” the actor captioned the post.

The accident Bloom is referring to was in the late 1990s. Last year, he shared a throwback photo of himself wearing a back brace “after I fell three floors and crushed my spine, narrowly escaping death and paralysis.”

But the actor recovered. Now, while he’s in Queensland, he’s frequently training in private at a specialist gym in Port Douglas, according to the Courier-Mail.

Orlando Bloom in Port Douglas with partner Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom reportedly arrived in Far North Queensland earlier this month, with fiancé Katy Perry and their daughter.

Last week, a waitress at a Port Douglas cafe made global headlines when Katy Perry left her a generous tip despite making her wait for a table.

The waitress, Indianna Paull, explained she didn’t know who the singer was, in her sunglasses and hat.

She told Perry the busy café didn’t have any tables available for her, and she’d have to wait.

Paull explained the singer later left a generous tip in appreciation of her treating Perry like an “everyday person”.

