Furious residents petition for CCTV to catch rainbow crossing vandals

Wollongong residents have asked their local council for better surveillance after “cowardly” homophobic vandals repeatedly defaced their local rainbow crossing.

The rainbow crossing was painted in the coastal New South Wales city last Christmas as a show of support for the LGBTIQ community.

However after it was unveiled, vandals targeted the crossing with their cars, leaving tyre marks across the rainbow paint. The stretch of road is a shared zone, with a 10 km/h speed limit.

Wollongong City Council repainted the crossing in April “brighter than ever” with more durable paint.

However, online trolls declared they planned to vandalise the crossing again. And sadly, the appalled residents found more skid marks “blacker and thicker” than before.

Wollongong local Jeremy Bolton started a Change.org petition calling for council to install cameras so police can catch the culprits.

“The speed limit is a meagre 10/kmph, leaving no reasonable excuse for black skid marks to appear morning after morning over the crossing,” he said.

“Local residents continue to hear burnouts occurring on the Rainbow Crossing from surrounding streets, well after 10pm.

“We call upon Wollongong City Council to install CCTV cameras to capture the number plates and faces of the homophobic vandals who purposely leave skid marks on the rainbow crossing.

“Installation and monitoring of CCTV cameras at this location would prove that Wollongong City Council is serious about accepting the diversity of its community.”

Wollongong Deputy Mayor backs rainbow crossing petition

The Wollongong City Council unveiled the rainbow crossing on Christmas Eve last year. It’s located on Cliff Parade at North Beach.

Deputy Mayor Tania Brown, who pushed for the installation of the crossing last year, accepted the petition this week. It now has 1,100 signatures.

Ms Brown said she agreed extra surveillance cameras would help to “protect this asset and decrease the antisocial behaviour”.

