Furious Christians petition to stop ‘lesbian Jesus’ film

Thousands of people have signed a petition calling for a ban on an upcoming film featuring Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson as a female Jesus Christ.

The indie film, titled Habit, completed filming before the COVID-19 lockdowns. It’s now in post-production, but has no release date yet.

However, over 250,000 people have signed a Change.org petition calling for the “blasphemous” film to be dumped over its supposed depiction of a “lesbian Jesus”.

“A new blasphemous Hollywood film depicting Jesus as a lesbian woman is predicted to come out soon,” petitioner Vivian N wrote.

“Distributors haven’t picked it up as of yet, so let’s please spread awareness.

“[Let’s] wake people up to the Christianophobic garbage that is spread nowadays, but is somehow accepted and praised by society.”

Homophobic hate group One Million Moms also blasted the film’s “repulsive” and “denigrating” Jesus portrayal they haven’t yet seen.

According to a synopsis, Paris Jackson’s Jesus Christ character appears to the main protagonist throughout the film.

Actress Bella Thorne stars in Habit as “a street smart party girl with a Jesus fetish”.

After she gets mixed up in a violent drug deal, she finds a possible way out by masquerading as a nun.

Paris Jackson then appears several times as Jesus to Thorne’s character. However, the filmmakers haven’t exactly made clear Jackson’s character’s sexuality.

However, the film still features lots of queer talent. Bella Thorne identifies as pansexual, and Paris Jackson is also queer.

Australian trans model Andreja Pejic also has an unspecified role in the film.

Brazil’s ‘gay Jesus’ film causes outrage

It’s not the first time an on-screen queer depiction of Jesus Christ has caused outrage.

Last December, over 1.2 million conservatives in Brazil petitioned against a Netflix Christmas comedy special portraying Jesus as gay.

Brazilian YouTube comedy group Porta dos Fundos created the special, titled The First Temptation of Christ.

Outraged vandals even firebombed the offices of the comedy troupe in protest.

“Porta dos Fundos values artistic freedom and humor through satire on the most diverse cultural themes of our society,” the group said.

“[We believe] that freedom of expression is an essential construction for a democratic country.”

