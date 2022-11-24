Fundraiser for Club Q victims nears $750,000

A GoFundMe for the victims of the Club Q shooting has raised nearly $750,000 USD.

Organized by the queer-owned and operated Good Judy Garage in Denver, the fundraiser aims to raise money to directly help the victims.

Good Judy Garage owner Faith Haug said the fundraiser aimed to help out a fellow queer business.

“As a queer-owned business, the LGBTQA+ community has embraced us and allowed us to be here to serve them,” she said.

“We must help the community that has supported us. We went online to donate somewhere on Sunday morning; at that time, there was no info about a fund, so I started one.”

Originally, the GoFundMe hoped to raise $5000 to go towards the funeral expenses of each victim.

However, the donations have far surpassed expectations.

Ms Haug said she had retained legal counsel and will be setting up a trust fund to distribute funds directly to the victims.

Alleged Club Q shooter held without bond

The November 19 mass shooting at Club Q resulted in five people being killed and 18 injured.

Colorado Police identified the five victims as Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh and Raymond Vance.

In a public statement, Kelly Loving’s sister Tiffany spoke about her loss.

“My condolences go out to all the families who lost someone in this tragic event, and to everyone struggling to be accepted in this world,” she said.

“My sister was a good person. She was loving and caring and sweet. Everyone loved her.”

On November 23, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, attended a hearing via video conference from the El Paso County Jail.

Prosecutors have advised five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of bias-motivated crime, otherwise known as hate crime.

The District Attorney’s office has not yet filed formal charges against the suspect because the investigation is ongoing.

The judge ruled that Aldrich should be held in custody without bond.

To donate money for the victims, visit GoFundMe.