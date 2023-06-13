‘F****t with a Tony’: Director gives rousing acceptance speech

Michael Arden snatched up the Tony for Best Direction of a Musical for his Parade revival last night, and left the room stunned in the proccess – delivering a powerful speech about reclaiming the slurs used against him.

“Growing up, I was called the f-word more times than I can count,” he said. “But now, I’m a f****t with a Tony.”

In a clip of the moment, the audience can be seen erupting into applause – with broadway stars Ben Platt and fiancé Noah Galvin rising to their feet with shouts of encouragement.

Despite the glorious message of empowerment, however, CBS was quick to censore the remarks during their broadcasting of the event.

Mixed reactions online

Many were quick to flock to social media to sing the praises of Arden, with some slamming CBS for robbing that moment from the director.

I hear that Michael Arden said that growing he was called the F word more times than he could count, but now “I’m a faggot with a Tony!” That is what CBS, in its infinite wisdom, decided we were not allowed to hear. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) June 12, 2023

Imagine a world where we could all understand the nuance of him using the word for emotional impact to tell his incredible story instead of assuming it can only ever be used to hurt. — no one you follow (@diazfordays) June 12, 2023

Literally screamed as I flew from my seat. Love you Michael Arden! Here’s to more faggots on broadway! https://t.co/G5rl6LcYhy — playwright/novelist jeremy o harris (@jeremyoharris) June 12, 2023

But not everyone was happy to see the word tossed around so casually.

“As a gay man, I understand both his attempt at humour and ‘attempt to reclaim’ the word, but I don’t think it’s an appropriate word to use or throw into an event/public discourse like this,” one Twitter user wrote.

“As someone also called this as a kid, it’s just hateful and not funny. Ever.”

As a gay man, I understand both his attempt at humor and “attempt to reclaim” the word, but I don’t think it’s an appropriate word to use or throw into an event / public discourse like this. As someone also called this as a kid, it’s just hateful and not funny. Ever. — Aleksandr V. Cyplakov (@acyplakov) June 12, 2023

Queerness makes us beautiful, says Arden

Arden also went on to give a shoutout to the wider queer community, urging them to unite amid current tensions.

“We must battle this. Otherwise, we are doomed to repeat the horrors of our history,” he said.

“And to our beautiful trans, nonbinary, queer youth, know that your queerness is what makes you beautiful and powerful.

“Everyone in this room sees you and needs you and will fight alongside you and we will win.”

