‘F****t with a Tony’: Director gives rousing acceptance speech

Nate Woodall
Michael Arden acceptance speech homophobic slur

Michael Arden snatched up the Tony for Best Direction of a Musical for his Parade revival last night, and left the room stunned in the proccess – delivering a powerful speech about reclaiming the slurs used against him.

“Growing up, I was called the f-word more times than I can count,” he said. “But now, I’m a f****t with a Tony.”

In a clip of the moment, the audience can be seen erupting into applause – with broadway stars Ben Platt and fiancé Noah Galvin rising to their feet with shouts of encouragement.

Despite the glorious message of empowerment, however, CBS was quick to censore the remarks during their broadcasting of the event.

Mixed reactions online

Many were quick to flock to social media to sing the praises of Arden, with some slamming CBS for robbing that moment from the director.

But not everyone was happy to see the word tossed around so casually.

“As a gay man, I understand both his attempt at humour and ‘attempt to reclaim’ the word, but I don’t think it’s an appropriate word to use or throw into an event/public discourse like this,” one Twitter user wrote.

“As someone also called this as a kid, it’s just hateful and not funny. Ever.”

Queerness makes us beautiful, says Arden

Arden also went on to give a shoutout to the wider queer community, urging them to unite amid current tensions.

“We must battle this. Otherwise, we are doomed to repeat the horrors of our history,” he said.

“And to our beautiful trans, nonbinary, queer youth, know that your queerness is what makes you beautiful and powerful.

“Everyone in this room sees you and needs you and will fight alongside you and we will win.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

