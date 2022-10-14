From botched surgery to stand-up: Roland Bull’s one-man show

Just over 5 years ago I was living the highlife of a notorious hipster/trash bag in uber-cool Berlin. I was really good at it.

But on a trip home to Australia I unexpectedly underwent an operation to fix a prolapsed disc in my back during which (even more unexpectedly) the surgeon accidentally operated on the wrong part of my spine!

A few months later and I was living in Alice Springs with my parents (who I euphemistically refer to as ‘characters’), picking up the pieces of an incredibly weird health event and figuring out what to do with my life.

So, I did what any normal person would do in my situation: applied to get into medical school. After the spinal upset I figured being a doctor couldn’t be that hard.

To take the edge off what has turned out to be a pretty heavy degree, I also started writing stand-up comedy.

This lead to me performing all around the country and picking up the coveted Gold Croc Award for Best Comedy at the Darwin Fringe Festival.

It’s heaps exclusive: hardly anyone applies.

Botched back to bright lights

Now I’m treading the boards in Brisbane with my brand new show, Mess with the Bull!

Mess with the Bull tells the story of my botched spinal op.

From the move to Alice Springs, recovery and rebirth in the desert and enrolment in medical school.

It’s a homocentric/hetero-friendly hour of comedic storytelling geared towards an LGBTQIA+ audience and their allies.

The show includes overshares about family, sex, dating and what it’s like being the oldest but least mature medical student during an infectious apocalypse.

Roland Bull’s one-man show Mess with the Bull is playing a limited season of three shows as part of Fringe Brisbane!

Friday 14 – Sunday 16 October at Big Fork Theatre, Fortitude Valley

Tickets are $20, available via fringebrisbane.com.au

You can check out Roland Bull’s comedy on Insta at @RoBu_Comedy and keep track of upcoming gigs at linktr.ee/robucomedy

