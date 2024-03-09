NSW

Friend: Lemarre-Condon had two lives

A NSW police officer who worked for a while at the same station as Beau Lemarre-Condon and became friends with the accused murderer says, “It was almost like he had two lives.”

Lemarre-Condon remains in custody, charged with the murders of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.

The anonymous police officer told the Sydney Morning Herald that the intensity which initially attracted him to Lamarre-Condon started to seem bizarre.

“He would tell me all about the celebrities he had met and the luxurious holidays he went on.”

Other friends have alleged Lemarre-Condon exaggerated his celebrity encounters and extravagant vacations. Some offered the example of Lamarre-Condon in a photo beside a private plane and speculated whether he ever flew on the plane.

The accused murderer also told friends he worked in a specialised NSW Police unit tasked with protecting celebrities and dignitaries. However, NSW Police denied he ever worked in the unit.

Two lives

Additionally, Lemarre-Condon’s former friend believed that despite loving his job as a police officer, the accused murderer did not tell all his friends what he did for work.

“It was almost like he had two lives, the serious police officer and the outgoing, fun, celebrity-obsessed Beau.”

Lemarre-Condon’s former friend said his fellow officer visited his house frequently. They drank together and talked about the people they dated.

“I started to see that he would fall for people really quickly…

“When he would date guys, he would talk about them non-stop.”

The currently serving police officer said his friendship with Lemarre-Condon faded over time.

