Fresh allegations against Alan Jones

Alan Jones says Greens "unfairly blamed"
Alan Jones. Image: @ironmango/Twitter

Fresh allegations of sexual assault emerged against Alan Jones this weekend after the former shock jock, teacher, and rugby coach celebrated the 50th reunion of a premiership team he coached to victory.

Late last year, Channel 9 papers reported that throughout his life, Jones used positions of power to prey on young men. First as a teacher, then as a radio broadcaster, Jones allegedly wielded immense power in the lives of the young men who he alleged abused.

The allegations were immediately denied by Alan Jones at the time. He also threatened legal action.

However, the legal action never eventuated.

Now, another young man, long on the outside from the team that celebrated with Jones this weekend, has made a further allegation.

Scott Walker alleges that when he developed a stitch in his abdomen as a 17-year-old, Jones shoved his hand down his shorts, saying, “I am just finding the bubble.”

Likewise. a Brisbane Boys Grammar student alleges that he suffered similar treatment from Jones as his teacher in 1965.

Jones also coached cricket. After a ball hit the 14-year-old in the groin, Jones reached into his pants and squeezed his testicles for about 30 seconds.

In an emailed response to the Channel 9 papers, Alan Jones emphatically denied the allegations.

“Not only do I deny it, I cannot recall ever having any dealings with 14-year-old cricketers or cricket teams.

The papers made a number of similar accusations, all of which were denied.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

