Fresh allegations against Alan Jones

Fresh allegations of sexual assault emerged against Alan Jones this weekend after the former shock jock, teacher, and rugby coach celebrated the 50th reunion of a premiership team he coached to victory.

Late last year, Channel 9 papers reported that throughout his life, Jones used positions of power to prey on young men. First as a teacher, then as a radio broadcaster, Jones allegedly wielded immense power in the lives of the young men who he alleged abused.

The allegations were immediately denied by Alan Jones at the time. He also threatened legal action.

However, the legal action never eventuated.

Now, another young man, long on the outside from the team that celebrated with Jones this weekend, has made a further allegation.

Scott Walker alleges that when he developed a stitch in his abdomen as a 17-year-old, Jones shoved his hand down his shorts, saying, “I am just finding the bubble.”

Likewise. a Brisbane Boys Grammar student alleges that he suffered similar treatment from Jones as his teacher in 1965.

Jones also coached cricket. After a ball hit the 14-year-old in the groin, Jones reached into his pants and squeezed his testicles for about 30 seconds.

In an emailed response to the Channel 9 papers, Alan Jones emphatically denied the allegations.

“Not only do I deny it, I cannot recall ever having any dealings with 14-year-old cricketers or cricket teams.

The papers made a number of similar accusations, all of which were denied.

