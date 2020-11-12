Freedom4Ali: Aussie stars unite to call for release of gay refugee

More than a dozen Aussie stars have joined forces to call for the release of a gay refugee who has spent years inside an Australian detention centre.

Author Benjamin Law, Wentworth star Kate Jenkinson, The Project‘s Susie Youssef and Crazy Rich Asians star Remy Hii have joined the campaign #Freedom4Ali.

Advertisements

The gay man fled the Middle East after being stabbed because of his sexuality.

Ali and his partner Sayed were caught together. Ali was then stabbed while walking back home, the stars explain in the powerful video, using Ali’s words.

After his family started receiving death threats, Ali hid at a relative’s house.

That family member then helped Ali leave his homeland and eventually escape to Australia.

“It was the only way I could survive,” the stars explain.

Gay refugee Ali has spent eights years in detention after fleeing

Ali has been in immigration detention for the past eight years after fleeing from his country. Last year, the gay refugee tragically self-harmed in the detention centre.

“In Australia’s Immigration prison, I can’t be free, I can’t be who I am,” the stars read out.

“COVID has meant I haven’t had any visitors for most of 2020.

“Now the Immigration Minister has refused to look at my claim as a gay man fleeing life-threatening violence.

“After that, my case manager said, ‘There is nothing for you here. Do you want to go back home?’.

“I said ‘I can’t go home. I’ll be killed’.

“I want to live.”

Advertisements

On Thursday morning, Human Rights For All’s petition on Change.org calling for Ali’s release has been signed by close to 5,000 people.

The petition calls on Ministers Peter Dutton and Alan Tudge and the Department of Home Affairs to grant Ali a visa.

Hear Ali’s story below:

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.