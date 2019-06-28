Free Melbourne job expo for trans women

Melbourne community organisation Fitted for Work will host a special trans job expo for this Monday July 1. Fitted for Work designed the Transgender Women Job Preparation Expo to help people find and keep work.

Trans and gender diverse women and non-binary people are all welcome to attend.

During the day, the Brunswick expo will cover resumes, interview practice, navigating LinkedIn, styling, makeup, and more.

Fitted for Work

Fitted for Work dedicates their efforts to helping women experiencing disadvantage to get work, keep work and navigate their world of work.

Their vision is for financial independence and positive change for women.

Trans advocate Michelle Sheppard joined the project as Fitted for Work’s transgender community liaison officer.

Michelle said that job support for trans women and other gender diverse people is crucial.

Trans women need the support because of the challenges they face, Michelle explained.

“With rising global murder rates, unemployment, and constant discrimination towards the transgender community, creating a safe space for support is vital.”

“The role Fitted for Work is playing in this change is about helping transgender, gender diverse and non-binary women build confidence.

“We also help restore their dignity and with the provision of support that will help these folk securing stable employment.

“Women come together to support women of all backgrounds regardless of gender history, race or cultural background.”

Range of expertise for trans job expo

Merredith Murphy is Fitted for Work’s National program manager.

Merredith said she is excited to see the range of expertise and support on offer for trans, gender diverse and non-binary women.

“The Transgender Expo day is designed to provide small group interactions with volunteers from varied professional backgrounds who will share their knowledge and expertise to support participants,” she said.

“The day will also provide an opportunity for participants to access follow up supports and services with Fitted for Work and our volunteer partners.

“Services such as mentor support, outfitting service, individual makeup workshops and professional photography sessions.”

The Transgender Women Job Preparation Expo will be held at 33 Saxon St in Brunswick this Monday July 1, from 9:45 am to 2:30 pm.

Fitted for Work invite interested participants to register online to attend.

