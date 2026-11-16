Free, inclusive cervical and STI screenings at ACON’s Check OUT Clinic

Sydney now has a dedicated peer-led cervical screening and sexual health service designed specifically for lesbian, bisexual and queer women and trans and gender diverse people at ACON’s Check OUT Clinic.
The reopening of the clinic marks another step in Australia’s efforts to become the first country in the world to eliminate cervical cancer.
The Check OUT Clinic, located at ACON’s Surry Hills premises, strengthens access to inclusive, affirming health care for communities that continue to experience barriers to screening and prevention.
Open every Wednesday, the clinic provides cervical screenings, including the self-collected test option, asymptomatic STI screening, sexual health consultations, peer support and referral pathways.
“No one should avoid potentially life-saving healthcare because they fear judgement, assumptions or discrimination,” said ACON CEO Michael Woodhouse. “Check OUT has been designed by and for LGBTQ+ communities.”
“It combines expert clinical care with trained peer workers who understand the lived experiences of our communities and help create a welcoming, affirming environment from the moment someone walks through the door.
“Whether someone is attending for their first Cervical Screening Test, accessing the self-collection option, seeking STI testing, or simply wants to have a conversation about their sexual health, Check OUT provides a space where people feel safe, respected and supported.”
Related content:
- ACON’s Got You covered for health, safety and care
- Australia’s HIV success isn’t reaching everyone
-
‘I put off cervical screening for years’
A cervical screening is recommended every 5 years for eligible people aged 25 to 74 in Australia.
Many LGBTQ+ people continue to face barriers accessing screening, including previous experiences of discrimination, gender dysphoria, trauma, and healthcare settings that do not recognise or affirm their identities.
A Check OUT Clinic client from August shared that they “I’d put off cervical screening for years because previous healthcare experiences made me feel uncomfortable and judged.”
“At the clinic, I was able to talk openly about my concerns, ask questions and choose the screening option that felt right for me. Having someone there who understood my experience made a huge difference. I left feeling relieved, empowered and proud that I’d finally done something important for my health.”
The dedicated peer-led cervical screening and sexual health service is designed specifically for lesbian, bisexual and queer women and trans and gender diverse people.
Malyn became a peer worker at the clinic because they “know how intimidating and uncomfortable going to get screened can be”.
View this post on Instagram
Another peer worker, Chloe, shared that “I know what it’s like to be unsure or confused when navigating sexual healthcare as a queer woman”.
“I am passionate about helping equip people with the information they need to make the best decisions for themselves.”
Services are free with a Medicare card
Check OUT builds on ACON’s successful national Own It cervical screening campaign and a series of community-based cervical screening pop-ups at LGBTQ+ community events across Australia.
Services are free with a Medicare card, and you can book appointments online via HotDoc.
In addition to the weekly Sydney clinic, ACON continues to work with partners to deliver outreach cervical screening pop-ups in Western Sydney and regional NSW.
The clinic is delivered in partnership with Family Planning Australia.
Chief Executive Officer Sue Shilbury said they were “proud to partner with ACON to deliver a model of care that combines specialist sexual and reproductive healthcare with peer-led support. Everyone deserves healthcare that is respectful, evidence-based and tailored to their needs.”
“By working together, we are creating a service that helps people feel comfortable accessing care, asking questions and taking proactive steps to protect their health.”
Check OUT Clinic is made possible through funding from the Australian Government Department of Health, Disability and Ageing, with support from the Cancer Institute NSW.
NSW Chief Cancer Officer and CEO, Cancer Institute NSW, Professor Tracey O’Brien AM said, “The Check OUT Clinic demonstrates how community-led, culturally safe and person-centred approaches can help remove barriers and support our shared goal of eliminating cervical cancer in New South Wales.”
The Check OUT Clinic is located at ACON Sydney, 414 Elizabeth Street, Surry Hills, and operates every Wednesday.
Click here for more information and bookings.
For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, and community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.