Fred Nile to target trans children’s healthcare before he retires

Reverend Fred Nile will introduce legislation in New South Wales to restrict transgender children from accessing gender-affirming treatment before the age of 18, the retiring MP’s successor Lyle Shelton says.

Rev Nile, the longest-serving New South Wales MP, is retiring from state politics this November.

Advertisements

Former Australian Christian Lobby head Lyle Shelton will take over leadership of Nile’s Christian Democratic Party.

Shelton announced one of Fred Nile’s final contributions to politics will be a draft bill to “protect children from experimental gender treatments”.

“The bill is focused on children’s safety,” Shelton claimed in a blog post this week.

“I expect it will take some time to prosecute the case and I will be continuing the work on it once I succeed Rev Nile.”

He goes on, “Children suffering from confusion about their bodies should be afforded nothing but love and support.

“But they should not be prescribed treatments with lifelong adverse consequences.”

He added “numbers of children presenting with gender dysphoria [have] skyrocketed” and blamed “the publicisation of LGBTIQA+ gender fluid ideology and its introduction into schools.”

Lyle Shelton say CDP’s legislation based on US bills

Lyle Shelton said the Christian Democratic Party is basing the bill on similar legislation recently passed in the USA.

These include bills in Arkansas and Tennessee in the United States, “but tailored to the Australian experience,” he said.

The Arkansas bill passed last month, banning access to puberty blockers after warnings from doctors that instead of “protecting children” the laws would do the opposite.

The bill did not contain provisions for children already transitioning, who face the prospect of losing access to treatment.

The state’s own Republican governor conceded the bill was dangerous and “too extreme”. He later unsuccessfully tried to veto it.

Medical journal warns of harms of denying trans children healthcare

Advertisements

In a new editorial, prominent medical journal The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health took aim at such legislation and “debunked the false claims” behind the US bills.

“Social conservatives in the USA, UK, and Australia frame gender-affirming care as child abuse and medical experimentation,” the editorial reads.

“This stance wilfully ignores decades of use of and research about puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

“Puberty blockers are falsely claimed to cause infertility and to be irreversible, despite no substantiated evidence.

“The time they provide allows for conversations with health providers and parents on different options.

“Gender transition involves many decisions over a long time, and those who take hormones do so because they are trans.”

The Lancet also warns that the “harms to wellbeing posed by prohibiting care are huge.”

“Puberty blockers reduce suicidality. Removing these treatments is to deny life,” they said.

“Trans youth seek gender-affirming care because they are trans. They have the same right to health and wellbeing as all humans.”

If you need someone to talk to, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.