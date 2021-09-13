Fred Nile dumps Lyle Shelton over ‘irreconcilable differences’

New South Wales Christian Democratic Party leader Fred Nile has dumped Lyle Shelton as his successor over “irreconcilable differences”.

Back in April, Fred Nile announced he planned to retire from the NSW state parliament in November, after four decades.

Nile was elected to the NSW state in 1981 after founding the party.

At the time, Rev Nile backed Lyle Shelton, former Australian Christian Lobby director turned conservative Christian commentator, to replace him.

But on September 10, Nile announced that wouldn’t happen, disendorsing Shelton due to “irreconcilable differences”.

“I do not agree nor have supported many of Mr Shelton’s opinions that he has shared on his Facebook Page and his E News,” he said.

“Lyle often acted without consultation with my team.

“Consequently, I do not feel comfortable that he succeed me.

“I had high hopes for Mr Shelton and am sorry it has come to this.”

Fred Nile added “as a result of this division, I have sought God’s guidance.”

“Therefore, I will complete my democratically elected term as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) of NSW until the next State Election in 2023,” he said.

Lyle Shelton slams Christian Democratic Party

In his own statement, Lyle Shelton confirmed he was disendorsed and took some shots at the party’s recent struggles.

The Christian Democratic party recently came close to deregistration due to lack of members. In June, the party entered receivership.

“As the Christian Democratic Party emerges from receivership and its present legal troubles, it has an opportunity to move forward,” Shelton continued.

“It is clear that over recent years, the party has been riven with factions and divisions that should have no place in a Christian organisation.

“A truly Christian political movement ought to look very different and behave differently than the major parties.

“Yet sadly, the behaviour that has been on display in the party’s organisational wing in recent years has fallen well short of the standard expected of a Christian organisation.”

Fred Nile notorious for his anti-LGBTIQ views

Fred Nile is notorious for his anti-LGBTIQ views going back decades.

He had often described homosexuality as “unnatural, immoral, unhealthy and sinful”.

As recently as 2013, Nile claimed homosexuality should still be classified as a “mental disorder”.

Lyle Shelton is the former head of the Australian Christian Lobby and was a high-profile campaigner for the failed “no” campaign against same-sex marriage.

In 2019, he unsuccessfully ran for election to the federal Senate as part of Cory Bernardi’s now-defunct Australian Conservatives party.

