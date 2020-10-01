Fred Nile denies his party faces deregistration over lack of members

Long-standing New South Wales homophobe Fred Nile has denied the Christian Democratic Party he leads is facing deregistration over dwindling membership.

The NSW Electoral Commission issued the warning to the party on September 17, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Advertisements

The noticed warned the CDP it was considering deregistering the party because it had fallen below the required minimum of 500 members.

But Nile told the Herald the party was “all working very well, no doubt about it”.

He blamed the deregistration notice from the Electoral Commission on a paperwork bungle.

“We have plenty of members, we just have to send back a new form,” he said.

“The office operates on sending in the minimum number of names. If the electoral office wants 500, they just send in 500.

“It’s just the way the party does it. If I was doing it I would send 2000 members,” he said. But he added he believes the party currently has “well over 550 members”.

Meanwhile, the party is also dealing with infighting after treasurer Charles Knox sued Fred Nile and wife Silvana Nile in September.

Knox accused the pair of allegedly claiming $100,000 of party funds for their own use, among other issues.

In response, Nile told the Herald those claims against him and the party were “just not true”. He said Knox’s allegations were based on “inaccurate information”.

Fred Nile infamous for his anti-LGBTIQ views

Fred Nile, who turned 86 last month, founded the Christian Democratic political party in 1977. He first entered the NSW parliament in 1981, and is the longest-serving member of the New South Wales parliament.

However Nile is notorious for his anti-LGBTIQ views going back decades. He has frequently described homosexuality as “unnatural, immoral, unhealthy and sinful”.

As recently as 2013, Nile claimed homosexuality should still be classified as a “mental disorder”.

Advertisements

On same-sex marriage, he declared the “homosexual lifestyle” is “incompatible” with marriage and the wellbeing of society.

Ahead of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in 2015, Nile put out a press release stating homosexuality “is in opposition to the concept of the natural reproduction of life”.

He called on police to shut down the Mardi Gras parade because it was “almost naked adults luridly imposing their sexuality to spectating, innocent children”.

For years, Nile led a prayer circle on the night of the parade asking God for rain to protest the event’s “immorality”.

But a 2017 analysis of BOM data by Crikey exposed just how rarely Nile’s prayers were answered across the parade’s four decade history.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.