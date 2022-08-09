Frank Ocean shocks fans by releasing a luxury gold cock ring

Bisexual musician Frank Ocean has shocked fans worldwide with his latest release this week.

While many fans had been awaiting more music from the singer, it was not to be.

Instead, he released a very expensive gold and diamond encrusted cock ring, through his jewellery line Homer.

Not what fans expected from Frank Ocean

After the success of his 2012 album, Channel Orange Frank Ocean was named one of the world’s most influential people by Time Magazine.

It was four years before the singer released his follow-up album Blonde, to critical acclaim.

Since then fans have eagerly awaited the release of a new album.

Frank Ocean has instead released some singles and focussed on his fashion line, Homer.

He has also focussed his artistic endeavours on photography work in recent years.

Needless to say, when he posted on his Instagram for the first time in 8 months, fans were hoping for something more.

The last thing they were expecting was a gold cock ring.

Frank Ocean can drop a cock ring, but can’t drop an album? gotcha! — Seth D. (@drekingstonnn) August 9, 2022

Named the XXXL H-Bone Ring, the new release from the singer is priced at over $25,000.

The H-Bone ring is available in both gold and silver with five different designs to choose from.

And it even came with a rather racy Instagram post to promote the product, which many are speculating may be Ocean himself.

Other products released by the singer have been much more demure, normally releasing things like bracelets, keychains and earrings.

There is still no confirmation of future music from the singer.

