Francesco Zecca didn’t want to kill Jennifer Coolidge

The White Lotus actor Francesco Zecca says his character was not one of the gays trying to kill Tanya, the Jennifer Coolidge character.

Francesco Zecca was one of the high points of the second season of The White Lotus. We didn’t see a lot of the resort concierge, but what we saw was glorious. Who couldn’t love that glorious moustache?

Season Two ended with the death of the Jennifer Coolidge character as she attempted to escape an apparent plot on her life. We were left unsure if Matteo was in on the plot. But Francesco Zecca told Page Six that Matteo definitely did not want to kill her.

“I was the only one who tried to save her actually. It was funny because in all of the interviews on the red carpet — prior to the cast picking up the award for best ensemble — they asked about the gays that want to kill her. In fact, my character, Matteo, is so in love with her that he couldn’t murder her.”

But he also said Matteo ultimately joined the plot under duress — to avoid meeting a grisly end himself.

The Italian actor praised Jennifer Coolidge.

“Sometimes I really had goosebumps because I felt how generous she was with all of us and how amazing she was and how amazing it was that every take she was always different but so specific and so precise and amazing.

“And she’s so fun, powerful and amazing and super fun.”

