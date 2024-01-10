France gets youngest and first out gay prime minister

Gabriel Attal has become France’s youngest and first out gay prime minister at age 34.

On Tuesday (January 9), French president Emmanuel Macron named the 34-year-old education minister as the country’s new PM.

He replaced outgoing Elisabeth Borne, who resigned a day earlier over a controversial immigration law.

Just five years ago, Gabriel was doing work experience in the health ministry, and is now the second-most powerful person in France.

Political watchers say President Macron is trying to refresh his image in the face of pressure from France’s far right.

Macron wrote on social media, “I know I can count on your energy and your commitment to implement the rearmament and regeneration project that I announced.”

Congratulations @GabrielAttal on your appointment as Prime Minister of France. We look forward to working with you to further strengthen the friendship between our two nations, and to build a more stable, prosperous and peaceful world. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) January 10, 2024

Gabriel Attal is one of France’s most popular politicians

Gabriel Attal became a junior minister in Macron’s first term in 2018. At the time, Gabriel was publicly outed as gay by an old schoolmate.

He subsequently went public with his civil union with Stéphane Séjourné, a lawyer and member of the European Parliament. It’s not clear if the pair are still together.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Gabriel Attal was a top spokesperson for the government, which made him a household name across France.

Earlier in his career he was a part of France’s Socialist Party but he later switched to Emmanuel Macron’s more centrist party, now known as Renaissance.

After time as a junior minister in France’s finance ministry, Gabriel became education minister last year.

He received a boost among conservative voters after he banned the Muslim abaya dress in French state schools.

Polls in France suggest Gabriel Attal is one of the most popular politicians in the country.

Political watchers have praised his communication skills and his talents in political debates.

