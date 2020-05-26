Foxtel finally announces airdate for Wentworth series 8

Foxtel has finally announced beloved prison drama Wentworth will return to Australian screens with its eighth season on July 28.

The penultimate season begins following last season’s bloody prison siege. The dramatic finale saw the death of two favourite, a birth and the revelation an iconic villain was still alive.

When Wentworth comes back, the prison community is still reeling from the violence with a new leader at the helm.

Four heritage characters from the original Prisoner series will also enter the compound.

Fortunately, filming on the show’s 2020 season was completed before COVID-19 restrictions largely halted TV production around Australia.

Fans were also set to gather at the first Wentworth fan convention in June, but organisers cancelled due to coronavirus.

Four new characters join Wentworth series 8

Last October, non-binary actor Zoe Terakes joined the cast, playing the show’s first transgender male inmate.

Zoe will play Rebel “Reb” Keane, and they said Reb’s struggle as a male in a women’s prison is a major storyline.

“I’ve never seen a cisgender person tell a transgender story 100 per cent believably,” Terakes said at the time.

“There is a level of authenticity in representation that comes when you have somebody who gets it, feels it in their bones and they have lived it.”

When he was younger, Reb’s parents sent him to a cult-like “rehabilitation” clinic to try and “cure” his gender dysphoria.

Also, Kate Box will play the character of career criminal Lou Kelly, a former Wentworth “top dog” who’s returning to the prison.

Actress Jane Hall will play Wentworth’s tough new general manager Ann Reynolds. Vivienne Awosoga will play Judy Bryant.

The new season begins on Tuesday, July 28 on FOX Showcase and Foxtel Now, but not on newly-launched streaming service Binge.

Twenty episodes of the show to go

Wentworth has developed a huge queer following over its run and has screened in over 160 countries.

In late 2018, fans mobilised after rumours circulated the show had been cancelled.

Foxtel later confirmed 20 more episodes of the show. The first ten, series 8, will screen from July with the final 10 expected in 2021.

