Shannon Molloy’s Fourteen, adapted with the shake & stir theatre co. for the stage, is an unflinching portrayal of a closeted teenage boy caught in the violent throes of an identity crisis. The story backdrops Yeppoon in 1999. Molloy illustrates how, in this quiet corner of regional Queensland, boredom can quickly fester into bigotry.

The production opens with Molloy, now 33, standing beneath a flickering fluorescent light. He is being haunted. From the outset it’s clear that Fourteen isn’t merely a memoir, but an exercise in self-therapy. As Molloy’s retelling of his torment unfolds it becomes increasingly apparent that we are not just the audience looking from the outside-in, but a character of this story—silent spectators and passive bystanders. In transporting us back to this place and time, we glimpse how something as trivial as sexuality can seem so cataclysmic to fourteen-year-old Shannon.

Molloy’s queer-coming-of-age story sets itself apart from similar stories of recent years: it explores an often-overlooked aspect of being in the closet – the open-secrecy of it. Shannon’s torment is delivered in part through his alienation. However, his humiliation is compounded by the frustration that his sexuality is an inside joke. Everyone else—including his teachers and friends—are let in on the joke. Everyone except Shannon.

Denial only makes matters worse. It’s only through his realisation that by reclaiming his own identity, he believes he has an opportunity for liberation. But, as fourteen-year-olds are prone to do, he’s upended by feelings instead.

Conor Leach is captivating as lead in ‘Fourteen’

Fourteen’s production is spearheaded by Conor Leach’s captivating performance as Shannon, effortlessly balancing the story’s narration with the physicality of Molloy’s brutally lived experiences.

The rest of the incredibly talented cast each carry multiple roles, transitioning seamlessly while maintaining their own distinct and unique characterisations. Shannon’s girl friends are a safety net, both for Shannon and the audience. They cushion some of the harshest blows and inject the story with much needed comedic relief, both through energised, choreographed dance numbers and fashion shows.

The entire production is set across a sprawling two-floored reconstruction of a Queenslander-turned-beach-house. The cast take advantage of every multi-dimensional aspect of both the structure and the rotating floor – adding an unexpected complexity to the setting. The sound design and lighting work in tandem to refine the subtlest of details. A microphone peaks. A mosquito lantern zaps. The efforts do not go unnoticed.

Ultimately, Fourteen is a heart-wrenching, white-knuckled vision of the very specific kind of isolation associated with being the queer kid at an all-boys Catholic school in a small, rural town.

As I left the QPAC theatre I couldn’t quite shake a feeling of dread. I was reminded of that flickering light once again. That glimpse of fragmented secondary trauma. Perhaps this was the reality Molloy wanted most of all to share. Perhaps even after self-acceptance and catharsis and finding love, the spectre still lingers – just a little.

Fourteen is now playing at QPAC until September 17. Tickets here.

