‘Fourteen’: Queer play is coming to Adelaide

Acclaimed Australian gay coming-of-age play Fourteen is coming to Adelaide this August.

Fourteen is the stage adaptation of writer Shannon Molloy’s memoir about growing up gay in Yeppoon in central Queensland in the 1990s.

In Fourteen, the high school student struggles to get through a year of self-discovery at his sports-mad, homophobic Catholic school.

Shannon is tormented not just by his peers, but also by the adults who are meant to protect him.

However, this moving coming-of-age story is also a story of resilience, hope and hilarity – thanks to the love of a group of close-knit friends, a fiercely protective family, an extraordinary mother and… S Club 7.

Fourteen is filled with 90s pop culture references

Artistic Director Ross Balbuziente described Fourteen as striking “a delicate balance between trauma and tribulation and the humour and heart that ultimately triumphed.”

“We owed it to Shannon – and anybody else whose experiences mirror his – not to shy away from the more triggering moments and challenging themes,” he said.

“But we also wanted to show the absolute power friendship and family can have on a 14-year-old.

“The production stays true to the era of Fourteen. It features plenty of ‘90s pop culture references and a mixtape of bangers from Shania Twain to J.Lo.”

Event Details

Dates: Wednesday, August 7 at 7pm, Friday, August 9 at 7pm, and Saturday, August 10 at 2:30pm.

Location: Dunstan Playhouse, Adelaide Festival Centre

Ages: 14 and up

