Fourteen countries block Disney film Lightyear over gay kiss

Fourteen countries around the world are refusing to release new Disney film Lightyear because it depicts a same-sex relationship, a producer has said.

The new film is a spin-off of Pixar’s Toy Story series, featuring space ranger Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Chris Evans.

Buzz’s close friend in the animated film is a female space ranger who marries another woman. A montage showing the couple’s relationship milestones includes a brief kiss.

This week, the United Arab Emirates announced it had blocked Lightyear from cinemas for violating “content standards”. The UAE criminalises same-sex relationships.

The country’s Media Regulatory Office said the film would not open in the country this Thursday.

The film “is not licensed for public screening in all cinemas in the UAE, due to its violation of the country’s media content standards,” the office tweeted.

“The office confirms that all films screened in cinemas across the country are subject to follow-up and evaluation before the date of screening to the public, to ensure the safety of the circulated content according to the appropriate age classification.”

The tweet also included the film’s poster with a red cross symbol over it in red.

Fourteen countries won’t release Lightyear, Disney says

A Lightyear producer has told Reuters that Disney has been unable to obtain permission to show Lightyear in 14 Middle Eastern and Asian countries.

Producer Galyn Susman said authorities in China had asked for cuts to the movie. However, Disney has declined to make them.

As a result, Susman said it was unlikely the film would open in the country.

“We’re not going to cut out anything,” she said.

“Especially something as important as the loving and inspirational relationship that shows Buzz what he’s missing by the choices that he’s making. That’s not getting cut.”

The stance comes after it emerged in March Disney did initially snip the same-sex kiss from the film.

That month, LGBTQ employees and allies at Pixar released an open letter slamming Disney executives for consistently censoring “overtly gay affection” in Pixar films.

Just days later, Variety reported the kiss was back in the film.

Lightyear opens in Australian cinemas this Thursday (June 16).

