Fourteen: A Tale of Growth & Grit at Riverside Theatres Parramatta

Riverside Theatres is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated online showcase of the celebrated Australian production, “Fourteen.”

Based on the powerful memoir by the acclaimed journalist Shannon Molloy. This riveting play, staged by the nationally renowned Shake & Stir Theatre Co., will grace the Riverside stage on the 3rd and 4th of May 2024 in the vibrant heart of Parramatta.

“Fourteen” is not just a play; it’s an emotional journey through the trials and triumphs of growing up gay in central Queensland.

This story, set to a soundtrack of unforgettable ’90s hits—from Shania Twain to The Spice Girls—navigates the bittersweet paths of adolescence with a blend of honesty, humour, and heart.

Follow Shannon’s journey through a year of self-discovery, battling bullying and betrayal, for a gripping audience experience.

“Funny, sad and true, this is a play that will foster conversation, and save lives”; – THE AUSTRALIAN

★ ★★★ “The perfect night at the theatre.” – Broadway World

“Utterly captivating, heart wrenching, and witty, this adaption of Shannon Molloy’s memoir was lovingly brought

to life.” – Theatre Travels

The production features an impressive ensemble cast, with Conor Leach delivering a “commanding performance” that has garnered critical acclaim. “Fourteen” celebrates resilience and the power of staying true to oneself, even in the face of adversity. Its narrative resonates with funny, sad, and incredibly true moments, making it a catalyst for conversation and potentially life-changing insights.

We invite you to be part of this unforgettable experience.

This play not only promises a perfect night at the theatre! Also offers a profoundly moving and witty adaptation of Molloy’s memoir that has been lovingly brought to life on stage.

Please note that “Fourteen” comes with a recommendation for ages 14 and up due to strong coarse language, adult content, strobe lighting, and theatrical smoke.

Don’t miss out on this must-see event. For more information and to book your tickets, visit Riverside Parramatta.

Box office hours are Monday to Friday from 9 am to 5 pm, and Saturday from 9:30 am to 1 pm. The Box Office will also be open an hour before scheduled events.

For further inquiries, please contact 02 8839 3399.

