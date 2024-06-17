Founder shares story of Adelaide Armpits lesbian soccer club

One of the South Australian women who founded the Adelaide Armpits, Australia’s first lesbian soccer club, has recounted how it all started more than 40 years ago.

Truffy Maginnis has recalled the trailblazing club’s history in a brilliant interview (below) with Tony Armstrong in his ABC series Extra-Ordinary Things.

Soccer-mad Truffy, born in Northern Ireland, moved to Adelaide in her mid-20s. Friends asked her if she wanted to take the sport she was playing for fun in the park into organised competition.

The Adelaide Armpits is Australia’s first LGBTQIA+ football club. The Armpits, who wore purple shirts the women dyed themselves, played their first season in 1982.

“We were a lesbian football team, and we were also out as lesbians,” Truffy recalls on the program.

“Lots of lesbians played football in those days, but it did not feel safe enough to do it.

“One of the things our team wanted to do was be an expression of lesbian culture and a place where it was safe for women to be out as lesbians when they played with us.”

‘Something’s happening here’

South Australia was the first state to decriminalise homosexuality in 1975. However, homophobia was rife in 1980s Australia.

“In the early days, certainly, we experienced some fairly hurtful and ugly homophobia from, not so much from the players, more from the spectators. As time went on, it got easier.

“It was a time of great political foment, really. In terms of feminism, there were all sorts of things in Adelaide, besides the Armpits.

“There was the women’s art movement, the Women’s Liberation Centre. There was a feeling of ‘Something’s happening here’.”

Truffy said at the time, it never occurred to any of the Adelaide Armpits that they were pioneers.

“We were just doing what was right for us. We were warrior women, you know?” she said.

“Nobody could touch us, in that group. You know, as individuals, we were much more vulnerable. That was good fun, feeling that power.”

The Adelaide Armpits were in the South Australian Women’s Soccer Association for over 30 years. The club disbanded in 2015, and are immortalised in the Australian Sports Museum.

“We became legendary in the lesbian feminist community here,” Truffy told Tony Armstrong.

“Folk came along, and everybody knew about the Armpits – everybody.

“They were heady times. It was a bit of a heyday for me, as a young lesbian. To come here and find that was extraordinary.”

Tony Armstrong’s Extra-Ordinary Things is streaming on ABC iview.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.