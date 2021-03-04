The Prince Consort is throwing a huge Fortitude Valley Mardi Gras party

La La Land, Brisbane’s newest electronic music playground at The Prince Consort, has your Mardi Gras weekend sorted with a double bill this Friday and Saturday in Fortitude Valley.

The Prince Consort is a massive dining and nightlife venue on the corner of Wickham and Brunswick Streets in the heart of the Valley. The sprawling, iconic hotel opened last October after an extensive refurbishment.

Located within The Prince Consort are eight incredible spaces – La La Land, 400 Rabbits Cantina, The Garden Bar, The Naughty Corner, Greaser, The Yorke Suites and The Bowie Rooms.

And this weekend (March 5-6), La La Land is celebrating Mardi Gras with a double bill of their “Make Love Louder” sessions. Expect the finest house, disco and techno to dance it out to all Mardi Gras weekend.

Aussie-born techno godfather DJ HMC, known for bangers Phreakin, LSD, 6AM and Marauder, is headlining the Friday instalment of “Make Love Louder” from 9pm. He’s supported by Super Jim Z, Personal Growth and Casino Mum.

The pioneer DJ’s electro disco alter ego Late Nite Tuff Guy will then take over the decks on Saturday night from 9pm. He’ll bring his disco re-edits to “Make Love Louder”, supported by Sweaty Baby, Gissala and Galleon.

Drag stars Bebe Gunn (pictured above), Henny Spaghetti, Anya Bike, Minion Laveau and Dolly Kicks, as well as dancers Golda Guido and Shaye Baker, will also perform.

The Brisbane drag queens will serve up underground disco realness on La La Land’s stage, paying tribute to infamous NYC disco Paradise Garage.

Expect a celebration of everything house music, from slow-chugging disco burners to groove-laden techno stormers.

Tickets to DJ HMC and Late Nite Tuff Guy at La La Land on March 5 and 6 are available on The Prince Consort website.

