Fortitude Valley’s Rubens Bar is looking for a co-owner

Don’t miss this exciting business opportunity for an enthusiastic hospitality professional in Fortitude Valley, Brisbane.

Are you an experienced hospitality operator with a passion for vibrant spaces? Do you dream of running your own venue but lack the funds or appetite for risk? This is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for!

We own Rubens Bar, a beautifully fitted-out restaurant and bar in Fortitude Valley, near the bustling centre. Surrounded by apartments and office workers, this prime location is perfect for building a thriving business.

About the Opportunity: We purchased the fit-out and are seeking a passionate and experienced member of the QNews community to join me in reopening this fantastic venue. The business is nearly ready to launch, needing only a clean and re-stocking. With your expertise, we can create a successful space together.

Investment and Ownership: For a small investment, you can gain a percentage of the business and contribute to essential working capital. You’ll receive quarterly bonuses based on profitability after the first year. This is a chance to build your own business with minimal initial outlay.

Flexible Participation Options: We offer various participation options based on your skills and circumstances. Initially seeking a Venue Manager or Business Partner, we welcome all offers and are open to other key hospitality workers joining the team.

Why join us?

Prime Location: Rubens Bar is perfectly positioned to attract patrons from nearby apartments and offices.

Turnkey Operation: The venue is fitted out and requires minimal work to reopen.

Collaborative Environment: Fostering a space with aligned desires and direction.

Growth Potential: Immense potential for growth and profitability.

Act now!

Time is of the essence. Mounting costs mean we need to move quickly. If you’re an enthusiastic, experienced operator, reach out today. Let’s build a vibrant space in Fortitude Valley together!

Contact me at neil@pcdevelopments.com.au

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.