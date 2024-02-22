Police hold ‘grave concerns’ for missing TV presenter Jesse Baird and his partner

Police hold “grave concerns” for flight attendant Luke Davies and former Channel 10 presenter Jesse Baird after finding large amounts of blood at Baird’s house.

Luke Davies, 29, works for Qantas and is in a relationship with former Channel 10 reporter, Jesse Baird, 26.

Police say shouting was heard at the house on Monday morning.

On Tuesday, Mr Davies’ family reported him missing.

Attempts to locate both men in recent days have been unsuccessful.

Police find possessions belonging to Luke Davies in skip bin