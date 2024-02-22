NSW

Police hold ‘grave concerns’ for missing TV presenter Jesse Baird and his partner

Jesse Baird Luke Davies
Jesse Baird and Luke Davies. Image: Instagram

Police hold “grave concerns” for flight attendant Luke Davies and former Channel 10 presenter Jesse Baird after finding large amounts of blood at Baird’s house. 

Luke Davies, 29, works for Qantas and is in a relationship with former Channel 10 reporter, Jesse Baird, 26.

Police say shouting was heard at the house on Monday morning.

On Tuesday, Mr Davies’ family reported him missing.

Attempts to locate both men in recent days have been unsuccessful.

Police find possessions belonging to Luke Davies in skip bin

The Daily Telegraph has reported that a significant amount of blood was found inside Mr Baird’s Paddington home. The property has been declared a crime scene.

Police also found bloodied possessions belonging to Luke Davies and “another man” in a skip bin at a sports field in Cronulla.

“Both the missing person registry and the homicide squad are assisting,” Assistant Commissioner Michael Fitzgerald told reporters on Thursday.

They are appealing for anyone with information about Luke or Jesse’s whereabouts – or who may have information relevant to the investigation – to contact Waverley Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

This is a developing story: We’ll update this article as we learn more. 

1800RESPECT is the national domestic, family and sexual violence counselling, information and support service.

If you or someone you know is experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, domestic, family or sexual violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732, chat online via their website, or text 0458 737 732.

Sarah Davison

After working in print and radio, Sarah has joined the team at QNews to expand their coverage into South Australia. Sarah has a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology, and a Masters in Journalism, Media, and Communications. Get in touch: sarah@qnews.com.au

