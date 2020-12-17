Former Thatcher minister tells anti-masker to try pegging

Former Thatcher minister Edwina Currie lashed out at an anti-masker on Twitter and told him to try pegging. Currie tweeted a response after Paul Joseph Watson claimed that men who wear masks have been “f**ked in the ass by your girlfriend.”

Watson posted a series of Tweets explaining his theory that wearing a mask indicates a sexual predilection.

For our more innocent readers, various online sites define pegging as a sex act wherein a woman penetrates a man’s bottom with either a strap-on or handheld, sometimes, though not always, penis-shaped object which may or may not vibrate.

We did look on Pornhub for a video to illustrate the practice. However, the only video left on that site was a 90s clip of Jeff Stryker in a nun’s habit singing ‘Things that make you go Hmmmm’.

Watson apparently believes all peggees wear masks. It would, of course, make sense for single peggees to wear something to alert potential peggers to their availability.

Former Thatcher minister vs Anti-masker

Watson tweeted:

“Very strong correlation between men who wear masks compared to men who cannot sexually perform.

“The closer you get to central London, the more people wear masks. Even outside. What does that say about people who live in central London?

“Literally no man who proudly wears a mask has not also been f**ked in their own ass by their girlfriend (reluctantly on her part).

“Basically, if you’re a man who wears a mask, you’re broadcasting the fact that you have been f**ked in the ass by your girlfriend. And that is not something to be proud of.”

Seventy-four year-old former Thatcher minister Currie then responded, “Idiot! Try it, you might enjoy it.”

Idiot. Try it, you might enjoy it. https://t.co/sjjnAuYivN — Edwina Currie (@Edwina_Currie) December 16, 2020

