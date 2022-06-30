NSW

Former Dubbo mayor charged over alleged historical rape

Jordan Hirst
former dubbo mayor ben fields
Former Dubbo mayor Ben Shields has been charged over an historical alleged sexual assault of an 18-year-old man 19 years ago.

NSW Police said they arrested the 41-year-old (pictured) early on Tuesday morning and took him to Dubbo police station.

Police later charged him with sexual intercourse without consent and possessing a conversation obtained by surveillance devices.

In November 2021, police from Orana Mid Western Police District received a report of an historical alleged sexual assault.

After an investigation by NSW Police, they’ve alleged the long-serving politician, then aged 22, sexually assaulted an 18-year-old male he knew in January 2003.

Police later released Shields on conditional bail. He will appear in Dubbo Local Court on August 22.

Ex-mayor Ben Shields served on Dubbo Regional Council for over 20 years

Ben Shields served as a councillor on the Dubbo Regional Council for more than two decades, from age 18. The regional NSW council named him mayor of Dubbo in 2017.

Shields announced his resignation as mayor in May last year.

At the time, he cited poor mental health concerns after several councillors circulated a letter calling for him to step down over allegations about his conduct.

The ex-mayor slammed the move as a “smear campaign” and “bullying”.

Shields attempted an unsuccessful political comeback in December.

