Former commando Heston Russell sues ABC for defamation

Former special forces commando Heston Russell commenced legal action Thursday against the ABC and two senior journalists for defamation.

The legal action pertains to two articles that allege Russell committed war crimes as an Australian soldier in Afghanistan.

A 2020 article by Mark Willacy carried the headline US marine says Australian special forces made ‘deliberate decision to break the rules of war’.

A subsequent 2021 article by Josh Roberson claimed there was an active criminal investigation into the ‘November’ platoon of the Australian Army in Afghanistan in 2012. The article also identified Russell as the then commander of the platoon.

The 2021 article included a link to Mark Willacy’s 2020 story.

Implication of war crimes

Heston Russell claims that the 2021 story implies that he was ‘reasonably suspected’ of committing war crimes. He said the story implied “he was involved in callously killing an Afghan prisoner during an operation in Helmand province in mid-2012 because the prisoner would not fit on a US aircraft.”

The court document says Russell suffered substantial hurt, distress and embarrassment over the stories.

“Russell has been gravely injured in his character, his personal reputation, and his professional reputation as a former member of the armed forces, and has suffered and will continue to suffer substantial hurt, distress and embarrassment.”

The court documents also state Russell repeatedly asked the ABC to remove the articles. However, the national broadcaster refused to do so. It only amended the story to include his denial of the implications two months after publication.

In November last year, the Department of Defence denied confirming an investigation into the ‘November’ platoon.

The ABC amended the 2020 story following an internal complaints unit finding the content inaccurate.

However, the same unit found the 2021 article required no changes other than a clarification note at the bottom.

Read also: Senate candidate Heston Russell denies pool party assault charge.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.