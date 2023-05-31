Foreign Minister Penny Wong calls out Uganda’s new anti-gay laws

Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong has spoken out against Uganda’s harsh new anti-gay laws, that include the death penalty.

The new law imposes a life sentence for gay sex as well as the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality”. Those convicted of “promoting homosexuality” also face twenty years in prison.

President Yoweri Museveni (pictured above, inset) signed the hateful Anti-Homosexuality Bill into law this week.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong tweeted on Tuesday, “Australia is deeply troubled by Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023.

“It is a shocking reversal of human rights, a grave threat to lives and risks decades of health and development progress.

“Australia stands with the people of Uganda, including the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Australian LGBTQIA+ group Just.Equal have called on the government to do more, including actively increasing Australia’s intake of persecuted LGBTIQA+ asylum seekers from Uganda.

The group also urged the Australian government to impose restrictions and sanctions on Ugandan officials.

“Australia has a key role to play in defeating this contemptible law and in protecting the human rights of LGBTIQA+ Ugandans,” spokesperson Rodney Croome said.

“The Australian Government has told us it has made behind-the-scenes representations but it must do more.”

US President Joe Biden foreshadowed sanctions and entry restrictions for Ugandan officials because of the law that he described as a “tragic violation of universal human rights”.

Uganda’s anti-gay law ‘harshest in the world’

Three top health groups – UNAIDS, the Global Fund and US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar) – said Uganda’s progress on tackling HIV was in “grave jeopardy”.

“The stigma and discrimination [of the laws] has already led to reduced access to prevention as well as treatment services,” they said.

Equality Australia also slammed the new laws as the harshest of their kind in the world and sent a message of support to Uganda’s LGBTQIA+ community.

“Our thoughts, our solidarity and our determination to fight all forms of homophobia are with the LGBT+ community in Uganda today and every day,” the group said.

