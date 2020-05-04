For a man of many cross words: the Peter Dutton crossword

Peter Dutton leaped into the headlines this last week with cross words for Dr Annaliese van Diemen, Kristina Keneally, and Annastacia Palaszczuk. So to honour his moment in the sun, here’s the Peter Dutton crossword.

Dr van Diemen annoyed both the Murdoch papers and Dutton with just a few short words. Victoria’s Deputy Chief Health Officer posted a tweet on the 250th anniversary of Captain James Cook arriving at these shores.

“Sudden arrival of an invader from another land, decimating populations, creating terror. Forces the population to make enormous sacrifices & completely change how they live in order to survive. COVID19 or Cook 1770?”

Dutton consequently declared Dr van Diemen unfit for her job.

Later, he attacked Kristina Keneally after she questioned the Federal Government’s role in the Ruby Princess disembarking passengers in Sydney. 700 Australian cases of coronavirus and at least 20 deaths are now linked to the cruise ship.

Watch @PeterDutton_MP try to shift blame again@ScottMorrisonMP announced 15 March that cruise ships would be under the ‘direct command’ of @AusBorderForce Ruby Princess arrived 19 March. 700 cases 21 deaths & a Tas outbreak This Govt didn’t stop the one boat that mattered 👇 https://t.co/mPPij910fS — Kristina Keneally (@KKeneally) April 29, 2020

Borrowing from a previous Donald Trump attack on Nancy Pelosi, Dutton described Keneally as ‘unhinged’.

Meanwhile, back home in Queensland, he took aim at Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk over when local kids should return to school. He described her as a union puppet.

Look over there

Critics charge Dutton with using the time-honoured political ploy of shouting ‘look over there’ to deflect attention from other issues.

Continued after crossword.

Current Peter Dutton controversies

Number One on the list of controversies is the Ruby Princess with critics asking how a man so proud of stopping the boats, failed to stop this one.

A close runner-up is the matter of Dutton failing to declare a million-dollar Townsville investment property in his latest declaration to parliament. His office described the oversight as human error.

In April the Federal court ordered the government to pay over $200,000 in legal fees to a Biloela family held in detention on Christmas Island. Dutton remains determined to deport the family to Sri Lanka despite the danger they face there and despite their two daughters being born in Australia.

Lastly, there are Dutton’s attempts to deport First Nations peoples as ‘aliens’. The High Court infuriated Dutton in February when they ruled Aboriginal Australians cannot be considered “aliens” under the constitution.

“I’m very angry about it,” said the minister.

“How unusual,” said absolutely no one.

It seems relatively few minorities remain for the minister to offend.

Before voting no during the marriage equality postal vote, he chided the CEOs of major Australian corporations for supporting the reform. He also famously told Alan Joyce, the gay CEO of Qantas, to stick to his knitting.

