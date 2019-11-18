Footy star Moana Hope opens up about baby plans

AFLW star Moana Hope is taking a year off from footy and has shared she and wife Isabella are trying for a baby.

The trailblazing player won’t feature in the 2020 AFLW season after she withdrew her nomination for the league’s national draft late last month.

Advertisements

Hope told the Herald Sun she’s focusing on her family, her day job and her parenthood goals with wife Isabella Carlstrom.

“I love footy but it’s either quit my job [and] play footy, or quit footy and do my job and right now my job pays the bills,” she said.

“It’s 12 months of the year you do that, not six or four months. I have to make decisions that are best for my family and this is one of those.”

Hope got married to Carlstrom in August, and the couple are hoping to get pregnant soon.

“Me and Bell are hoping to be pregnant within a month, fingers crossed,” she said.

“We’re going through IVF and waiting for her to ovulate and then we’ll inseminate. So we’re hoping that we can be mummies soon.

“Bell’s mum unfortunately was diagnosed with breast cancer and we started a new school for [my sister] Vinny.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on both good and bad, so I decided the next six months needs to be focused on family and starting that.”

Moana Hope to ‘take a step back and focus on family’

Moana Hope played in the inaugural AFLW season for Collingwood in 2017, before moving to North Melbourne this year.

Late last month, she announced she was withdrawing her draft nomination for family and mental health reasons.

“After plenty of deliberating and reflecting with my family, I’ve decided to withdraw from the AFLW draft and take a year off,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Since I was a little girl I’ve loved footy. Passion and love for the game has been what’s always fuelled me, but the last few seasons have taken a real toll on my mental health.

Advertisements

“It’s time to take a step back from the game for now and focus on my family.”

However, Hope reassured her fans that it “isn’t the end, this is just the beginning.”

“I will get myself right both mentally and physically to pull on the boots in VFL 2020,” she said.

“And hopefully if all goes well I’ll be back out in an AFLW jumper soon after.

“To all the little girls and boys who follow me, don’t worry this isn’t the end, this is just the beginning.

“I want to wish all of today’s draftees the best of luck … I hope all your dreams come true.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.