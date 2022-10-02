Footy club CEO quits after backlash over his church’s anti-gay views

The newly-appointed CEO of the Essendon AFL club, businessman Andrew Thorburn, has quit after just a day after backlash over views espoused by the Christian church Thorburn leads.

The AFL club announced the ex-NAB CEO’s appointment on Monday, but on Tuesday afternoon the club announced he’d resigned.

Thorburn had come under fire from some of the club’s supporters for his role as chair of City on a Hill, made up of eight churches across Australia. Thorburn joined the church in 2014, and has since become chairman.

The church’s website hosts an article dated 2013 condemning homosexuality and explaining how gay people can “survive same-sex attraction”.

“The battle against same-sex attraction is first and foremost a spiritual battle against the enemy of our souls,” it reads.

“A Christian who is same-sex attracted should not identify with being gay. Being gay would mean accepting a label based on sexual orientation and a lifestyle that is not consistent with being a Christian.

“In the Bible, homosexuality is described as a sin when it refers not to the attraction itself but rather the lustful, sexual behaviour associated with homosexual activity.

“Lust is the catalyst that turns same–sex attraction into a sin. Lustful temptation begins when our flesh entices us to dwell on sexual thoughts or sensuous fantasies. This can lead to a decision to engage in homosexual activity.

“If you struggle with same–sex attraction, it is vital to speak to a mature Christian whom you trust, so you can receive the support and accountability you will need in the long term to survive these temptations.”

Church condemns transgender people and abortion

Another sermon reads, “Sex is designed for marriage, and marriage for fulfilling God’s mandate for humans to ‘be fruitful and multiply’.

“Through Christ, who fulfilled the law, we enter a new law of grace, where struggle is not a sin, but we are told to flee sexual immorality and glorify God with our bodies.

“The Bible never calls same-sex attraction a sin. Lust is a sin, sex outside of marriage is a sin, practicing homosexuality is a sin, but same-sex attraction is not a sin.”

One video sermon condemns “the rise of transgenderism” in the media and other sermon on the church’s website declares abortion “murder”.

A 2016 post declares, “Human life begins at conception. All women and men have intrinsic value and worth as images of God.

“Abortion denies the voice of the most vulnerable … 80% of those who have aborted their child have regretted it.”

Another from three years earlier states, “Whereas today we look back at (sic) sadness and disgust over concentration camps, future generations will look back with sadness at the legal murder of hundreds of thousands human beings every day through medicine and in the name of freedom.”

Andrew Thorburn quits as CEO of Essendon FC

But on Tuesday afternoon, the club announced the Board of the Essendon Football Club “has accepted the resignation of Andrew Thorburn as CEO.”

“As soon as the comments relating to a 2013 sermon from a pastor, at the City of the Hill church came to light this morning, we acted immediately to clarify the publicly espoused views on the organisation’s official website, which are in direct contradiction to our values as a Club,” the statement read.

“The Board made clear that, despite these not being views that Andrew Thorburn has expressed personally and that were also made prior to him taking up his role as Chairman, he couldn’t continue to serve in his dual roles at the Essendon Football Club and as Chairman of City on the Hill.

“The Board respects Andrew’s decision.

The statement added that “neither the board nor Andrew was aware of the comments from the 2013 sermon until we read about them this morning.”

“This is not about vilifying anyone for their personal religious beliefs, but about a clear conflict of interest with an organisation whose views do not align at all with our values as a safe, inclusive, diverse and welcoming club for our staff, our players, our members, our fans, our partners and the wider community.”

Andrew Thorburn earlier defended ‘diverse’ views in church

Andrew Thorburn earlier told radio station SEN on Thursday he acknowledged some of the church’s views “are offensive and upset people”.

Thorburn joined the City on a Hill church in 2014, and he said some of the published material pre-dated his involvement in it.

“I’ve never heard these things expressed in my time. I’ve been on the board two years,” he said.

“I’m not a pastor. My job in a governance role is to make sure it’s run well. I don’t always agree with what’s said, but in a way that’s not the point.

“In the church, like any diverse place, there are very different views on all these matters. I have different views on all these matters.

“If we want a diverse society, it also means there’s going to be people with different views.

“It’s not whether those views exist – because they do – the question for harmony is whether we can co-exist and hear each other and respect each other’s views.

“It’s that point around, ‘I disagree with what you say, but I defend your right to say it’.

“I think people forget the church does a lot of great things for disadvantaged people to help them. It still plays an important role in the community. It’s a diverse group itself, not everyone holds the same view.”

‘Look at my actions and my words’

Andrew Thorburn went on, “My faith is a very personal thing, and my faith has helped me become a better leader.

“At the centre of my faith is the belief that you should create community, care for people, help people’s faith and respect them as humans.”

He said his role as a CEO is “to ensure the organisations I lead, which I think my record stands for this, are inclusive, and welcoming, and caring.”

“Look at my actions, and look at my words as a leader and the organisations I’ve created to enable safe, diverse workplaces,” he said.

Leaders and supporters react to Andrew Thorburn’s appointment

Victoria Premier Dan Andrews, who is an Essendon supporter, weighed in, slammed the church’s views as “absolutely appalling”.

“Those views are absolutely appalling. I don’t support those views, that kind of intolerance, that kind of hatred, bigotry,” he said.

“It’s just wrong. To dress that up as anything other than bigotry is just obviously false.”

But Andrews said he would still be renewing his club membership, and encouraged all Essendon members to do so.

“The Essendon footy club is about more than one person,” he added.

But Port Phillip deputy mayor Tim Baxter and his family quit the club over Thorburn’s new role. Baxter also urged others to boycott.

“As a bisexual man I cannot feel welcome in this club,” he tweeted.

“I’ve made the difficult decision to resign my Essendon FC membership, and those of my children, due to the Essendon board’s decision to appoint the chair of a homophobic and anti-healthcare church to the position of CEO.

“I urge anyone who cares about queer rights to resign also.

“The decision to appoint Andrew Thorburn as CEO is spitting in the face of every queer Essendon member. As well as any member or supporter who supports women’s rights to reproductive healthcare.”

