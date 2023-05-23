World

Footballer Jake Daniels met 46yo ‘soulmate’ after coming out at 17

Nate Woodall
Jake daniels talks age gap

Jake Daniels made history last year as the first openly gay professional in British men’s football since Justin Fashanu in 1990. Now, a year after bravely coming out at just 17 Years Old, Jake has revealed that how the huge moment also lead to his first interaction with his ‘soulmate’.

Mark, who is 28-years older than Jake, first slid into his DMs to congratulate him on coming out, Jake revealed on a BBC Radio 4 podcast.

“I came out and had my Instagram, my Twitter taken off me, so I didn’t see anything,” Jake told Rylan Clarke on his ‘How to Be a Man’ podcast.

“I think when I got my Instagram back I had 20,000 message requests or something ridiculous like that. I’d never seen that in my life,” Jake went on.

“There was just one day, I was about to get on a train and I went on my message requests just to have a gander and the top message was from my partner, just congratulating me.

“Obviously, I had a sneaky look on his Instagram and I was like, ‘Alright!’ Dropped a message back and said ‘Thank you so much’ – and at the end asked something like ‘Is there anything else I can do for you?’ Just to try and … I knew what my motive was.

“We just got chatting from there, I think we FaceTimed that night and then met up a few days later in Blackpool and then, you know, we’ve been together ever since.”

Age gaps: Predatory or perfectly fine?

Jake’s admission has naturally sparked a fiery bout of online discourse, with some calling the relationship predatory, others emphasising that it’s perfectly legal, while many are just hoping Jake learns to navigate the public eye better.

Jake Daniels’ mum is ‘coming to terms’ with it

Jake first opened up about his preference for older men earlier this year, saying he finds them “more attractive”.

“For me, 30 is too young. Over 40 is preferable,” he told UK’s The Times

“I wanted a relationship and stability – and I’ve got that now.”

The Times’ article also goes on to note that despite initially expressing concern over the age gap, Jake’s mother has ‘come to terms’ with the relationship.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

tuck-friendly target
Far-right boycott of the day: Target
strange world disney movie
Florida teacher investigated over Disney Movie
sam kerr coronation
Sam Kerr leads Australian delegation at coronation
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Kemal Kilicderoglu lgbt person
Desperate Erdogan brands opponent ‘LGBT person’
Surprise, surprise: Anti-LGBTQ+ laws lead to poor mental health
1 in 4 gay bi or questioning
1 in 4 high school students gay, bi, or questioning