Footballer Jake Daniels met 46yo ‘soulmate’ after coming out at 17

Jake Daniels made history last year as the first openly gay professional in British men’s football since Justin Fashanu in 1990. Now, a year after bravely coming out at just 17 Years Old, Jake has revealed that how the huge moment also lead to his first interaction with his ‘soulmate’.

Mark, who is 28-years older than Jake, first slid into his DMs to congratulate him on coming out, Jake revealed on a BBC Radio 4 podcast.

“I came out and had my Instagram, my Twitter taken off me, so I didn’t see anything,” Jake told Rylan Clarke on his ‘How to Be a Man’ podcast.

“I think when I got my Instagram back I had 20,000 message requests or something ridiculous like that. I’d never seen that in my life,” Jake went on.

“There was just one day, I was about to get on a train and I went on my message requests just to have a gander and the top message was from my partner, just congratulating me.

“Obviously, I had a sneaky look on his Instagram and I was like, ‘Alright!’ Dropped a message back and said ‘Thank you so much’ – and at the end asked something like ‘Is there anything else I can do for you?’ Just to try and … I knew what my motive was.

“We just got chatting from there, I think we FaceTimed that night and then met up a few days later in Blackpool and then, you know, we’ve been together ever since.”

Age gaps: Predatory or perfectly fine?

Jake’s admission has naturally sparked a fiery bout of online discourse, with some calling the relationship predatory, others emphasising that it’s perfectly legal, while many are just hoping Jake learns to navigate the public eye better.

Jake Daniels’ bf is 46 and ‘slid into his DMs’ when he came out publicly at 17, then met up a few days later and have been seeing each other ever since. 🚩 This is wrong and fuels the pedophilia rhetoric that anti-LGBT+ protestors love to throw at us. Not ok @AttitudeMag @Rylan! https://t.co/dLKaXJGoJ2 — JᗩY (@NotoriouslyJay) May 19, 2023

Keep seeing Jake Daniels and his 40 year old boyf discourse on the TL tonight and d’ya know what just let him live you evil twinks! If they’re happy, they’re happy. Who can be bothered may I ask? pic.twitter.com/UykO2Hbxp2 — Ryan ✌️ (@RyanS_UK) May 18, 2023

40+ year old predatory gay men defending the Jake Daniels discourse and gays in their mid 30’s who probably wouldn’t hesitate to go younger than 18 saying things like ‘can’t the gays just mind their own business?’ No???? It’s predatory and unacceptable — Connor McCrear (@mccrear_connor) May 19, 2023

Jake Daniels is an adult man. He is a professional athlete, two years older than the legal age of consent, two years older than the age at which you can join the army, old enough to drink and vote. — Ben Miller (@benwritesthings) May 19, 2023

my main take on Jake Daniels is that as the “first” gay anything you’re going to come under immense scrutiny and I wish people close to him and who work with him had advised him better on which parts of his story to put out there so early on his journey — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) May 20, 2023

Jake Daniels’ mum is ‘coming to terms’ with it

Jake first opened up about his preference for older men earlier this year, saying he finds them “more attractive”.

“For me, 30 is too young. Over 40 is preferable,” he told UK’s The Times.

“I wanted a relationship and stability – and I’ve got that now.”

The Times’ article also goes on to note that despite initially expressing concern over the age gap, Jake’s mother has ‘come to terms’ with the relationship.

