Footballer Andy Brennan says life is ‘so much better’ after coming out

Australian soccer player Andy Brennan says he has received an “amazing” amount of support since coming out in May.

The 26-year-old former Newcastle Jets A-League player revealed his big news on Instagram in May. Now Brennan has shared the overwhelmingly positive reaction in the months since.

“I haven’t had one negative comment. That was something I feared a lot with everyone I told, but everyone – teammates, family, friends – has been amazing,” he told the Telegraph.

“I’ve had no problems with opposition fans either, everyone’s been really supportive. The way it’s affected my life has been only positive, it’s been so much better.”

Brennan’s announcement came two months before the saga of Twitter user @FootballerGay. A gay Championship footballer allegedly created the profile and vowed to reveal his identity this month.

But the Twitter user later had a change of heart and deleted the account.

Brennan said he hoped the account was not a hoax or a prank, but said people can still take positives from the situation.

“I personally hope it isn’t a hoax, but even if it is I think you just focus on the positives,” he said.

“The positive energy it created with all the supportive reactions from people was more important than anything negative.

“That’s what you have to focus on – otherwise you let the negativity win.”

Brennan said he didn’t want to tell someone whether they should or should not come out publicly.

But he says, “If I can help other people then that’s a pretty powerful thing to be able to do.”

Andy Brennan said ‘being open is the best way for me to feel comfortable’

The former Newcastle Jets player was in a heterosexual relationship up until June last year and was hiding his sexuality.

But in May, Andy Brennan publicly came out on social media after coming out to a close friend last November.

“It’s taken me years to get comfortable saying this – I’m gay,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I was scared it would affect my friendships, my teammates, and my family. But the support of the people around me has been so great and helped me get to the final step; being completely open.

“Being open is the best way for me to feel most comfortable and be myself.”

