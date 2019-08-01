Folau’s cousin ‘let go’ for condemning Catholics to hell

Josiah Folau, Israel Folau’s cousin, agreed to discontinue his employment with St Gregory’s College in Campbelltown yesterday. Following Israel Folau losing his job with Rugby Australia for condemning homosexuals to hell, his cousin apparently did the same for Catholics.

In addition to his job at St Gregory’s, Josiah Folau also sometimes preaches at the Truth of Jesus Christ Church.

His uncle, Israel Folau’s father Eni, founded the church.

Previously, Kate McClymont reported in the Sydney Morning Herald on correspondence between Josiah Folau and a mother concerned about her son attending the Folau’s church.

That correspondence included Josiah Folau’s statement that not only homosexuals but also Catholics would go to hell.

Paganistic Ritual

“Any devout Catholic person IS NOT A SAVED CHRISTIAN WHATSOEVER.

“Look at Catholic doctrine, almost 100% of it is false and is filled with lies.

“The blasphemous Catholic mass is a paganistic ritual rooted in heresy, evil and devil worship.”

He also described the Catholic church as “masked devil worship.”

Despite those beliefs, Josiah Folau continued to work as a boarding supervisor and tutor at the Catholic school.

The headmaster of St Gregory’s made a statement yesterday on the end of Josiah Folau’s employment with the school.

“We met with Josiah recently and in our discussions, Josiah made the decision to discontinue his casual employment at St Gregory’s College. We respect Josiah’s privacy in this matter.”

Israel Folau

The announcement of the termination of Josiah Folau’s employment came on same day that Israel Folau’s legal team filed a claim of unlawful termination against Rugby Australia.

Folau and Rugby Australia failed to reach an agreement during a conciliation hearing at the Fair Work Commission in June.

