Fleurieu Pride to host pride event for local LGBTQIA+ community

Adelaide’s ‘Pridevember’ festivities are not contained to the CBD, with Fleurieu Pride hosting its own pride event.

Formed in 2021, Fleurieu Pride was created to connect LGBTIQ+ people in South Australia’s Southern Fleurieu.

Fleurieu Pride president Jen Priddle said the group was formed to provide greater LGBTQIA+ visibility in the region.

“We started the group because there was nothing here beforehand, and people were feeling isolated,” she said.

“The response from the wider community has been overwhelmingly positive.”

‘Put on your dancing shoes’

With a stellar line-up of local performers, Fleurieu Pride is back for its second year after last year’s sell-out event.

“We are delighted to be hosting the second annual celebration of November Pride month in the Southern Fleurieu,” Jen said.

“The 19 November event is a place for our LGBTIQ+ community members, their families, friends, and allies to socially connect, enjoy live performances, put on their dancing shoes, and share their LGBTIQ+ pride.”

To be held at Victor Harbor, Fleurieu Pride will include live performances by Andy Heggie, the Citrus Sistas, and the celebrated drag performer Vicki Vegas.

Fleurieu Pride Treasurer Martin Diep said the event would not be possible without the financial support provided by the Rotary Club of Encounter Bay through their annual Community Grants program.

Fleurieu Pride formed in 2021 with the purpose to connect LGBTIQ+ people in the Southern Fleurieu to provide an information network, and to create safe and welcoming social spaces for all.

The group also holds monthly social catch ups on the fourth Friday of every month in Victor Harbor and Goolwa.

WHEN: November 19, 2022. Doors open at 6.30pm for 7.00pm start

WHERE: Victor Harbor Recreation Centre

Tickets are available via Facebook or the Fleurieu Pride website.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.