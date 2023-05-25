Fletcher announces headlining Australia, New Zealand tour

Fletcher has just announced a southern hemisphere tour set to take place in late 2023.

Showcasing tracks from her 2022 album Girl Of My Dreams, the queer singer will launch the tour in New Zealand before hitting our shores.

The album featured singles Becky’s So Hot, Sting and Better Version.

Becky’s So Hot went viral on TikTok, with the single taking fire at her ex Shannon Beveridge’s new girlfriend Becky Missal.

“My album picks up where I left off emotionally with my EP [The S(ex) Tapes], both thematically and sonically,” Fletcher told Clash Magazine.

“It walks us through the journey of the last two years of my life. It’s a time capsule of my growth.”

“I have never been one to edit my narrative or shy away from all the complexities and the difficult feelings, the feelings that usually people want to hide in a closet or be like, are you sure you want to say that?

“Those are the exact ones that I’m like, let’s talk about them.”

Fletcher 2023 Australia and New Zealand Tour

Nov 2 – Auckland Town Hall, Auckland

Dec 2 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Dec 4 – Forum, Melbourne

Dec 7 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Dec 9 – Metro City, Perth

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 26 via Live Nation.

