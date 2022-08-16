Flee Texas real estate agent expands nationwide

The openly-gay Texan real estate agent who founded Flee Texas, is expanding his business.

Bob McCranie recently founded Flee Texas to help LGBTQ Texans sell their property and relocate to a new state.

It was launched in direct response to the Repulican party’s 2022 platform.

In the document, the party called homosexuality “an abnormal lifestyle choice” and endorsed conversion therapy practices.

It also opposed “all efforts to validate transgender identity” and called for a ban on gender-affirming care for young people.

The move would see parents who support their transgender children affirm their gender face child abuse charges.

“As LGBTQIA+ citizens of Texas, many of us feel at risk,” the website said.

“If you feel the need to leave the jurisdiction of Texas, let us help you sell your property here and connect you with an LGBTQIA or ally agent in a better location of your choice.”

‘Parents with trans children need to escape’

However, Mr McCranie said that the service had proven so popular that he was now expanding.

Flee Red States will aim to help LGBTQIA+ families from any red (Republican) state find a new place to call home.

“We’ve received input from potential clients in other states that need help finding an agent to get them out who will understand their family,” Mr McCranie said.

“Right now in Texas parents with trans children need to escape.

“If you hire an agent who disagrees with you politically and understands that your child is trans, they can call Child Protective Services and have them come check out your house, investigate you, and have your child removed.

“The realtor you hire is important and we understand our community and will respect them.”