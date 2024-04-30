‘Fix this’: Ian Thorpe’s message to Anthony Albanese

Ian Thorpe has joined Equality Australia in their campaign for federal reforms to protect LGBTQ+ students and staff in religious schools.

Right now, exemptions in Australian law allow religious schools and other faith-based organisations to discriminate on the basis of sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, intersex status, marital or relationship status.

Ian Thorpe said, “This is about treating people fairly. Everyone should be protected under the law and no one should be granted permission to discriminate, especially if being funded by our tax dollars.

“Discrimination against our community in religious schools and organisations is a huge problem and has been for years.”

Two years ago, Ian Thorpe campaigned to stop Scott Morrison’s contentious religious discrimination bill from passing the parliament.

“Our community came together and we helped to stop it going ahead,” Thorpey said.

Now, Ian Thorpe wants the Albanese government to make good on the PM’s promise to “remove the carveouts that make this discrimination lawful.”

“There are still federal exemptions that allow religious organisations to discriminate against LGBTIQ+ people as well as pregnant or divorced women,” he said.

“They can fire staff and expel students. They can also deny care, like access to crisis support, shelter for the homeless and other services.

“Children shouldn’t be punished by their school for being gay. People shouldn’t be fired for falling in love.

“Family members shouldn’t be denied the chance to adopt a relative because they are in a same-sex relationship.”

Ian Thorpe said, “The government promised before the last election that they would fix this. Now they’re stalling.

“We need to come together again to make sure they follow through.”

‘Endemic’ discrimination exposed

Last month, an Equality Australia report found LGBTQ+ discrimination is endemic in religious schools and organisations around the country.

Over two dozen Australian students and teachers shared their experiences in the report.

One student who came out as gay recalled his Sydney school suspending him, outing him to his parents and blocking him from leadership roles.

In Australia, one in three students and almost two in five staff are enrolled or employed in private schools. Most of those have religious affiliations.

More than 70,000 students and 10,000 staff in non-government schools are estimated to be LGBTQ+, the report found.

Equality Australia found LGBTQ+ students were more likely to attend an independent school that discriminates against them than supports them.

“These schools and faith-based service providers rely on billions of dollars of public funding,” Equality Australia’s Anna Brown said.

“However they’re not required to comply with the same laws [in] employment, education and service delivery.

“The law in Australia is out of step with 21st-century community expectations and urgently needs to change.”

Service providers are publicly discriminating

Last month, the National Catholic Education Commission pushed back against the report, citing a need to maintain their religious identity and mission.

“If individuals don’t support our ethos, they’re able to choose another school for enrolment or employment,” director Jacinta Collins said.

However, Equality Australia found that nine out of ten of the Catholic schools they reviewed – educating 70% of all Australian Catholic school students – published so little information about LGBTQ+ inclusion that families or employees couldn’t make that call.

The report also found almost 1 in 10 of Australia’s largest faith-based service providers publicly discriminate against LGBTQ+ people.

Almost 4 in 10 are silent in their positions on LGBTQ+ inclusion.

