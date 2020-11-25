Five things you can still see and do at South Australia’s Feast Festival

Organisers of South Australia’s Feast Festival say the annual LGBTIQ event is “bouncing back” from the interruption of COVID-19 shutdown with plenty of safe entertainment still on offer.

Feast was sadly forced to cancel its annual Picnic in the Park event due to the short-lived statewide COVID-19 lockdown. The event usually attracts around 3,500 people to close out the state’s “Pridevember” celebrations.

However government restrictions cancelled the events requiring COVID-19 management plans until December 1.

“Last week’s lockdown was all too familiar and had a devastating effect not only on Feast but the rest of our South Australian community,” Feast CEO Helen Sheldon said.

“However, we are a resilient and creative bunch. Many of our Feast events have rescheduled or are now offered in a digital capacity so audiences don’t miss out and are COVID safe.”

She said Feast is still proceeding with numerous events over the coming weeks as “a little pot of gold at the end of the Pridevember rainbow.”

Artist Phi Theodoros, a.k.a. The Ukulele Dream Girl, was to perform her new show Self Isolation Songbook about the journey of connection and hyper-attention, preservation and privilege during these COVID times.

Due to the new COVID-19 restrictions, Phi is presenting the show online instead.

“It’s pretty ironic that my show about dealing with isolation and the digital overload we all felt during the peak of COVID, is now only a livestream performance this Pridevember,” she said.

“The show explores the need for us to find meaningful and safe ways to stay connected during a time of fear and uncertainty.

“Postponing the in-person shows and focusing on the livestream is my way of encouraging people to stay safe but still connect with the importance of stories and a sense of community.”

Feast Festival bouncing back after lockdown

Helen Sheldon said artists, organisers and community members have “bounced back a little quicker” the second time around, and the shows must go on.

“The artists, event organisers and venues have been incredible during this time,” she said.

“Everyone has been working together for one common goal. It’s such a wonderful reminder of all the positives that can come from such trying times.”

Many remaining Feast Festival events have rescheduled or postponed. For the most up-to-date information head to www.feast.org.au. See below for five Feast Festival highlights still to come:

Bent

Bent (pictured top) is Martin Sherman’s landmark play about the Nazi persecution of homosexuals.

The play traces anti-hero Max’s nightmare odyssey from a Berlin nightclub, via cattle-car to Dachau.

In the dehumanising prison stoneyard, Max learns, from fellow-prisoner Horst, love, acceptance and ultimate redemption.

Self Isolation Songbook

Are you feeling hyper stimulated, over connected, zoomed out and anxious from the outside in?

The Ukulele Dream Girl is back with her ukulele and compassionate heart and songs and poems from the COVID era. She’s a storyteller who weaves together music and poetry to share stories and shift stigmas.

Queer Yoga and Mindfulness Workshop

This Bumblebee Yoga workshop is about creating a practice that feels like coming home.

Explore mindfulness skills, practical tools for self-compassion, and how to connect with your body safely and lovingly through gentle movement.

Of All Things

Australian Dance Theatre (ADT) presents Of All Things, a new work from SA choreographer and performer, Alison Currie.

Within this unique exploration, Currie’s investigation into the nature of matter, dancers and The Odeon theatre will morph, meld, fuse and disconnect.

A Queer Tour of the Museum

Discover the stories of love, desire and identity at the South Australian Museum on a self-guided tour.

The tour features well-known LGBTIQA+ South Australians, the Museum’s own queer staff and young people exploring their identities.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.