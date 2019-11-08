Five men to be jailed and whipped in Malaysia for ‘attempting’ gay sex

Five men in Malaysia have been jailed, fined and will be whipped for “attempting” gay sex in the Muslim-majority country.

Selangor Shariah High Court, near capital city Kuala Lumpur, sentenced four of the men to six months jail, a fine and six strokes of the cane, local media reported.

Their crime was “attempting intercourse against the order of nature”.

A fifth man was sentenced to seven months jail, six strokes of the cane and a fine for the same offence.

Islamic enforcement officers arrested the five men with seven others during a raid on an apartment in November 2018.

“The facts show that there was an attempt to carry out intercourse outside of the order of nature and that it was not in the early stages of preparation,” judge Mohamad Asri Mohamad Tahir said, according to Reuters.

Homosexuality is currently illegal in Malaysia. Same-sex sexual acts carry punishments of prison sentences of up to 20 years but convictions are rare.

However, more than 60 percent of Malaysia’s population are Malay Muslims and face penalties under the country’s dual-track legal system.

Islamic criminal and family laws apply to Muslims and run alongside civil laws.

Two women found guilty of ‘attempting’ gay sex last year

Last September, authorities also found two women guilty of “attempting” to have sex in a car.

Police arrested the two women, aged 22 and 32, in April 2018. They were caned six times each in a public courtroom for violating strict Islamic laws in the country’s north-eastern state of Terengganu.

Amnesty International said the women’s conviction under the “draconian” laws was a “dreadful reminder of the depth of discrimination LGBT people face” in Malaysia.

“As long as [the laws remain] on the books, LGBTI people will continue to be at risk of this type of punishment,” Amnesty said at the time.

“People should not live in fear because of who they are who they love.”

Local human rights group warned at the time of “escalating attacks and repression against LGBTIQ people” in Malaysia.

“Such punishment will further fuel hatred, discrimination and violence towards LGBTIQ persons with impunity,” they warned at the time.

