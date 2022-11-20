World

Five Dead: Mass Shooting at Club Q, Colorado Gay Club

Destiny Rogers
club q
Image: Twitter Screen Grab

Five people are dead and another 18 injured after a mass shooting at Club Q, a Colorado Springs gay club. Customers managed to subdue the gunman who is now undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Update 1.20 am: Police this morning named the suspect as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldridge. He reportedly began shooting immediately after entering the club. News reports indicate police previously arrested Aldridge in June 2021 when he threatened to blow up his mother with a homemade bomb.

Club Q previously scheduled an all-ages drag brunch on Sunday followed by Transgender Day of Remembrance celebrations with a variety of gender identities and performance styles.

Although police refused to speculate on a motive, callers to 911 and Club Q in a Facebook post, described the mass shooting as a hate crime.

On social media, American commenters linked the shooting to the rise of anti-gay, anti-drag show, and anti-trans rhetoric in the country.

Scroll down for video

Colorado Springs police responded to the scene after receiving 911 calls at 11.57 pm Saturday night.

Colorado Springs Police Lt Pamela Castro said police had the suspect in custody.

“They did locate one individual who we believe to be the suspect inside. At this point in time, the suspect is being treated, but is in custody.”

She did not mention if the suspect was included in the count of 18 injured people. Lt Castro declined to speculate on a possible motive.

“We will be here for many, many hours to come.”

She said the FBI is also on the scene assisting local police. Police did not explain how the suspect was injured. However, Lt Castro did say, “This was not an officer-involved shooting.”

Club Q

In a Facebook post, Club Q said they were devastated by the attack. They also paid tribute to the heroic customers who subdued the gunman.

club q mass shooting

 

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Henry Eugene Hodges
Death row murderer Henry Eugene Hodges slices off penis
Tepláreň slovakian lgbtq bar white supremacists
Slovakian LGBTQ bar killer inspired by US white supremacists
matthew shepard By http://sdpix.com/blogs/community-connections/2009/10/08/lgbt-community-moving-forward-upcoming-community-events/ [dead link], Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=27462510
On this day: the death of Matthew Shepard
Log Cabin Republicans
Log Cabin Republicans endorse Sarah Palin 😮
Anne Heche
Anne Heche not expected to survive according to family
Sue Bird Day
Seattle turns out in force for Sue Bird Day