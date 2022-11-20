Five Dead: Mass Shooting at Club Q, Colorado Gay Club

Five people are dead and another 18 injured after a mass shooting at Club Q, a Colorado Springs gay club. Customers managed to subdue the gunman who is now undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Update 1.20 am: Police this morning named the suspect as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldridge. He reportedly began shooting immediately after entering the club. News reports indicate police previously arrested Aldridge in June 2021 when he threatened to blow up his mother with a homemade bomb.

Club Q previously scheduled an all-ages drag brunch on Sunday followed by Transgender Day of Remembrance celebrations with a variety of gender identities and performance styles.

Although police refused to speculate on a motive, callers to 911 and Club Q in a Facebook post, described the mass shooting as a hate crime.

On social media, American commenters linked the shooting to the rise of anti-gay, anti-drag show, and anti-trans rhetoric in the country.

Breaking my self-imposed Twitter silence to offer some context for last night’s mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Since early 2021, the right has increasingly mobilized against the queer community, with drag shows being a particular focal point. https://t.co/D16Js24co4 pic.twitter.com/8to96lD4CT — Jay Ulfelder (@JayUlfelder) November 20, 2022

Colorado Springs police responded to the scene after receiving 911 calls at 11.57 pm Saturday night.

Colorado Springs Police Lt Pamela Castro said police had the suspect in custody.

“They did locate one individual who we believe to be the suspect inside. At this point in time, the suspect is being treated, but is in custody.”

She did not mention if the suspect was included in the count of 18 injured people. Lt Castro declined to speculate on a possible motive.

“We will be here for many, many hours to come.”

She said the FBI is also on the scene assisting local police. Police did not explain how the suspect was injured. However, Lt Castro did say, “This was not an officer-involved shooting.”

Club Q

In a Facebook post, Club Q said they were devastated by the attack. They also paid tribute to the heroic customers who subdued the gunman.

STOP THE F*CKING HATE, STOP IT NOW!

🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈

I am outraged with the mass shooting at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs.

To the BRAVE patrons (GAY) of the nightclub who overtook the killer you are HEROES.

GAY HEROES!!!

🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈#GayHeroes pic.twitter.com/0OoqYzPeTC — Daniel 🇺🇸🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@GepDar) November 20, 2022

