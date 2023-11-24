First trailer for Luke Evans and Billy Porter flick Our Son

Actors Luke Evans and Billy Porters are gay divorcees going through a custody battle in the first trailer for gay drama film Our Son.

“Married for 13 years, aspiring artist Gabriel (Billy Porter) and his ambitious partner Nicky (Luke Evans) appear to have created the perfect life together,” the synopsis reads.

“But Gabriel is struggling to find a creative and personal spark while caring for their young son Owen (Christopher Woodley).

“Stress and anxiety flare as their relationship gets to an irreparable place, forcing the couple to head for a divorce.

“Now, the two must navigate revealing the news to friends and family, a custody battle, and ultimately the journey to find themselves and support their eight-year-old son.”

Our Son premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. The film screened in Australia for the first time at the Melbourne Queer Film Festival last weekend.

The first trailer for the new indie flick arrived this week.

Luke Evans says Our Son is ‘a story of hope’

Talking to People about the role, Luke Evans explained he reads “loads of gay stories and scripts” but until Our Son came along he “just hadn’t found the one that I wanted to play.”

“This was something I hadn’t seen before, and it’s clearly something that we’re all going through,” he said.

“Divorce is as right for a gay couple as marriage. I hadn’t really seen that, and when I read it, every time I’ve read the script, I wept.”

The actor added, “It was a wonderful experience: traumatic at times, painful at times, very real, very visceral and very relatable.

“People all over the world go through divorce, breakups and custody battles. Families break up all the time.

“But this is the story of hope, and how they get through it, and how a new chapter is started, a different kind of chapter.”

Our Son is out in select US cinemas on December 8, but an Australian release date is yet to be confirmed.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.