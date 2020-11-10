First trailer for Kristen Stewart’s lesbian rom-com ‘Happiest Season’

Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis are making the Yuletide gay in the first trailer for new lesbian Christmas rom-com Happiest Season.

The film follows Stewart’s character Abby as she plans a surprise marriage proposal to her girlfriend Harper (played by Davis) when they go to Harper’s parent’s Christmas dinner.

However, she soon discovers the parents don’t know their daughter’s gay or that they’re dating, which throws her for a loop.

“I didn’t tell my parents I’m gay,” Harper tells Abby. Abby replies, “So who do they think I am?”

Later, Harper tells Abby, “I’m scared that if I tell them who I really am, I will lose them.”

Abby replies, “Do you know how painful it’s been to watch the person I love hide me?”

Harper responds, “I am not hiding you! I am hiding me.”

Mary Steenburgen and Victor Garber play Harper’s parents in the film. Also in the cast are Parks and Recreation’s Aubrey Plaza and Schitt’s Creek‘s Dan Levy.

Happiest Season in Australian cinemas this month

Happiest Season is written and directed by queer talent Clea Duvall, who in 1999 starred in lesbian cult classic But I’m A Cheerleader.

DuVall told People of the importance to her of portraying a lesbian romance within a big-studio Christmas comedy.

“I’m a huge fan of Christmas movies, but I had never seen my story represented,” she explained.

“Happiest Season felt like a great opportunity to tell a universal story from a new perspective.”

Kristen Stewart she she’s “wished to see a gay Christmas rom-com my whole life.”

“I’m so happy and proud of Clea for bringing this into the world,” she told People.

Happiest Season is in Australian cinemas on November 26.

