First Pride Cruise taking the rainbow flag to Antarctica

The first LGBTIQA+ Pride cruise will set sail to Antarctica, giving Australians a chance to plant the rainbow flag on the edge of the world.

Australian travel pros Planetdwellers, in partnership with Pride Tours Chile, are offering the once-in-a-lifetime adventure next February, to only around 100 passengers.

On February 6, 2025, the adventure-ready expedition ship Greg Mortimer is departing from Ushuaia, Argentina.

The nine-day cruise will traverse the Drake Passage to reach the Antarctic Peninsula.

On daily excursions, Pride Cruise passengers will explore icy coastlines and discover hidden bays, while nature lovers can watch sea birds, penguins, seals and whales.

And on the once-in-a-lifetime adventure, travellers can plant the rainbow pride flag and get some unbelievable photo opportunities.

In the evenings, guests can enjoy a lineup of specially-curated Pride events onboard.

The Greg Mortimer is a purpose-built expedition ship, with numerous observation areas onboard. It also offers guests a gym, sauna, whirlpool spas and even a mud room.

The vessel has 76 cabins and suites, most with balconies, for the first ever group of Antactica Pride Cruise passengers.

The Antarctica Pride Cruise will end with an included one-way charter flight from King George Island, off the Antarctic coast, to Punta Arenas, Chile, giving travellers even more vantage points from the air.

Find out more about the 2025 Antarctica Pride Cruise at the Planetdwellers website.

