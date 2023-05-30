First look at Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey in gay drama

New images have been released of ‘Fellow Travelers’, the upcoming “epic love story and political thriller” starring heartthrobs Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer.

The two openly gay actors are joining forces for the limited series, under the creative vision of Ron Nyswaner.

This visionary writer is widely celebrated for his Academy Award-nominated screenplay in 1993’s critically-acclaimed drama Philadelphia.

Inspired by Thomas Mallon’s powerful 2007 novel of the same name, Fellow Travellers promises to be a captivating blend of epic love story and political thriller.

Set against the backdrop of McCarthy-era Washington, it delves into the tempestuous romance between two vastly different men.

The first images of the series show the pair froliking along the beach romantically and our hearts are already so full.

“Ready, willing and open”

Upon hitting social media, the fan reception to the first images was particularly… responsive.

“I’m ready, willing and open” wrote one Twitter user.

“Yes !!! 2 beautiful gay men” wrote another.

Meanwhile, others shared their subtle reasons for antiticipating the series.

Sex scenes are balances of power, says Jonathan Bailey

But audiences aren’t the only ones excited for the series. Speaking with Vanity Fair, Jonathan Bailey says he can’t wait to see how people respond to the series.

“The nuance of a complicated, volatile queer relationship is the power balance—and that is what is amazing about Tim and Hawk,” Bailey says.

“Every single sex scene is a meticulous examination of power.”

“I will be so interested to see how people respond to it,” Jonathan Bailey goes on.

“To me, being queer also is about, as two men, how you negotiate your giving of your body to the other person.”

“That is something that I’ve always yearned to see properly done because I know how extraordinary it is to experience it.”

